Rockstar on Midnight Club 5: Prototype failed due to internal GTA fixation

Rockstar Games cancelled development of "Midnight Club 5" despite completing London prototypes and dissolved the development team in San Diego. The reason for the cancellation was missed deadlines for "Midnight Club: Los Angeles" and the arcade racer's lack of standing compared to Grand Theft Auto.

Egos and deadlines: The end for Rockstar San Diego

The development of a fifth installment in the Midnight Club series was more than just an idea. Rockstar San Diego had already begun active development after the release of "Midnight Club: Los Angeles" and built initial city prototypes – including a digital recreation of London.

The project failed due to tensions between the San Diego studio and the headquarters in New York. Kris Roberts, former senior designer at Rockstar, cites two factors for its demise: the continuous failure to meet development deadlines during the production of "Midnight Club: Los Angeles" and a power struggle for creative control.

In an era before the widespread adoption of digital distribution, missed master deadlines meant massive financial losses due to delayed media production and missed retail windows.

GTA as an unattainable benchmark

The series' commercial success wasn't enough for the company's top management. Internally, despite solid sales figures and high player loyalty – which, according to internal telemetry data, was sometimes higher than that of competitors like "Need for Speed" or "Burnout" – the series was considered second-rate.

New York measured every internal project against the profits and media coverage of Grand Theft Auto. Since an arcade racer couldn't structurally achieve those margins, management withdrew resources from the team. After the cancellation of "Midnight Club 5," the team was broken up. Some employees moved to the development of the internal RAGE engine or to "Red Dead Redemption," while the rest were laid off.

The cancellation of "Midnight Club 5" marks the point at which Rockstar Games transformed from a diversified publisher into a developer focused on a single genre. For players, the cancellation meant the end of a technically sophisticated arcade series whose physics systems and open-world streaming mechanics significantly influenced the later vehicle handling in GTA IV and GTA V. While concentrating resources on GTA may have been financially logical, it ultimately destroyed the studio's genre diversity.