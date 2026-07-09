Rockstar Games prepares website for GTA 6 Trailer 3

Rockstar Games has updated the backend of its official "GTA 6" website, removing the previous pre-order banner in the process. Historically, this structural change in the source code reliably indicates an upcoming media announcement. The community is speculating about the third cinematic trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Behind the scenes at Rockstar Games, every advertising campaign follows a rigid pattern. A look at the release strategy of "Red Dead Redemption 2" reveals parallels. Back then, the studio released three cinematic trailers before showing any actual gameplay.

This latest move breaks with the familiar layout of the homepage. Removing pre-order links makes no sense in the live operation of a commercial website, unless the space is needed for a new, more prominent element. A new trailer fulfills this condition.

Distraction from the price debate

The timing analysis also reveals a strategic component. Rockstar Games has been under considerable pressure for days regarding the pricing of the €100 Ultimate Edition. The debate surrounding... missing physical data carriers The mood in the forums is souring. A new trailer immediately shifts the focus of the reporting. The visual impact has so far silenced all fan protests.

Rockstar is updating the website currently, the pre order banner was just removed. pic.twitter.com/l5Wd7SwYAk — ben (@videotech) July 9, 2026

The third trailer needs to deliver on its promises. The first two teasers primarily served to establish the setting and atmosphere of Vice City. What's missing is the narrative foundation.

Viewers are now waiting for a concrete story pitch. The dynamic between the two main characters, Lucia and Jason, needs to be fleshed out. Who are they, what motivates them, who is their antagonist? Simply postcard-perfect scenes from Florida are no longer enough to sustain the hype until the gameplay debut this fall.

The code changes on the Rockstar platform are no coincidence, but rather the starting signal for the next marketing phase. Players should expect the imminent release of Trailer 3, which will focus solely on the story. This isn't a gentle teaser, but rather deliberate expectation management ahead of the first gameplay footage in September.