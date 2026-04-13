Rockstar Games: ShinyHunters threaten GTA 6 marketing leak

The hacking group ShinyHunters is threatening Rockstar Games with the release of stolen company data on April 14th, after "negotiations" for a ransom payment failed. According to Rockstar, the data breach involves a limited amount of "non-essential" information obtained through the third-party provider Anodot.

The hacker group has spoken to the BBC She confirmed that her demands were not met and now plans to post the stolen material online. Access was not gained directly to Rockstar's servers, but rather through a security vulnerability in the cloud analytics service Anodot.

Rockstar Games itself remains calm so far: The studio confirmed Rockstar Games acknowledged the incident but emphasized that it involved insignificant company information. According to Rockstar Games, the operation of current games and the security of private accounts are not affected.

Marketing plans instead of source code

As things stand, we don't have to expect a disaster like the big leak of 2022. While back then early gameplay footage and in-depth technical details of "GTA 6" were leaked to the public, this time it seems to be primarily marketing documents.

No source code: There is currently no evidence that any game-relevant program code has been stolen.

There is currently no evidence that any game-relevant program code has been stolen. GTA 6 in focus: The hackers claim to possess marketing strategies for the upcoming blockbuster.

The hackers claim to possess marketing strategies for the upcoming blockbuster. Third-party risk: The incident underlines how vulnerable even large studios are when partner services like Snowflake or Anodot are attacked.

For Rockstar Games, this leak is primarily a PR blunder. When marketing plans are leaked, the studio loses control of the carefully orchestrated information timeline for "GTA 6." Unconfirmed roadmaps, trailer release dates, or collaboration plans could surface on social media in the coming hours.

However, caution is advised. Since Rockstar describes the material as "non-material," there's a high probability that the hackers will try to artificially inflate the value of their loot in order to force a payment.

Even though the name "Rockstar leak" immediately sets off alarm bells, this incident doesn't seem to be delaying the development of "GTA 6." As long as no assets or code end up online, it remains a purely business-related incident behind the scenes. Anticipation for official news remains high, but any gameplay benefits from this leak are unlikely.

What do you think: Would you even look at the marketing plans, or do you not want to spoil Rockstar's official trailer moment?