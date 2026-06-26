Romeo is a Dead Man: Update brings Hotline Miami Outfits & Photo Mode

The new update, "Romeo's Updated, Man," brings Hotline Miami costumes and a photo mode to the hack-and-slash game. Now discounted on Steam.

Romeo is a dead man
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Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The quirky hack-and-slash game "Romeo is a Dead Man" has surprisingly received the content update "Romeo's Updated, Man", which, in addition to new outfits, also integrates a full-fledged photo mode into the game.

Anyone wanting to catch up on the stylish but currently somewhat clunky title can now get hefty discounts on Steam and soon on consoles as well.

More style for the space-time trip

The quirky action title had a real problem at launch: While the atmosphere was great, the balancing and technical performance often detracted from the fun. The new update now addresses the game's greatest strength: its visually outlandish look. You can enter Romeo's room on the space-time ship and select new clothes via the outfit option.

The highlight is undoubtedly the official crossover outfits from Hotline Miami. These are complemented by three different masks, as well as new versions of the FBI Space-Time combat suit, the tiger and demon jackets, and the Caliban County sheriff's uniform. This breathes new life into the action sequences. Pure visual luxury.

The new photo mode

To help you showcase your new outfits, the team has included a photo mode. This can be easily launched directly from the pause menu. It's the perfect tool for fans of the game's quirky art style.

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Anyone who has hesitated so far due to the mixed reviews now has a compelling reason to jump in. Steam is currently offering a 20 percent discount on the main game, as well as a special Hotline Miami bundle that's reduced by 10 percent. Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players will have to wait a few more days, but according to the developers, the discounts for the console stores are imminent.

While the update doesn't fix the fundamental gameplay balancing issues, it feeds the loyal fanbase exactly what the game does best: pure, unadulterated style. Collectors and virtual photographers will definitely want to check it out, especially with the current discounts.

How important is style to you in a hack-and-slash game if the balancing still has flaws – does the Hotline Miami look pull you back to the space-time ship?

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