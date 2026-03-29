Romero Games: Why the current "Crash" surpasses the one from 1983

Brenda Romero, who already experienced the 1983 crisis, classifies the current situation as "even more crash-like" than the historic collapse of the video game industry. While the collapse in the 80s was primarily a quality problem in the US market, today's crisis is a structural financial earthquake that is having an existential impact on even established AAA veterans like Romero Games (down from 110 to 9 employees).

Historical comparison: 1983 vs. 2026

To understand the scope of the current wave of layoffs at Romero Games and other studios, it helps to look back. The "Video Game Crash" of 1983 was painful, but its causes were more isolated than today's market failure.

The 1983 crash was a local quality problem: Cheap, low-quality software and a glut of weak consoles flooded the North American market, primarily driving retailers and hardware manufacturers like Atari into ruin. The crisis stemmed from physical overproduction and a loss of customer confidence in the then-nascent cartridge technology.

In contrast, the crisis of 2025/2026 is a global financial earthquake: Rising interest rates and burst publisher budgets lead to a severe funding freeze, directly impacting development studios worldwide, regardless of size (from indie to AAA). While in 1983 the problem was too many low-quality games, today highly professional teams are failing due to market saturation from live-service models and the extreme cost pressures involved in developing modern high-end titles.

Why it feels "worse" today

According to Brenda Romero, speaking to GamesIndustry, the crucial difference lies in the scale of the impact. In 1983, it marked the end of a gold rush mentality fueled by primitive hardware. Today, it's affecting a highly professionalized industry.

The “rug pull” financing: Romero Games unexpectedly lost the publisher deal for their new shooter in the summer of 2025. In the 80s, companies were left with unsold physical cartridges; today, digital financing bubbles burst before the product even reaches gold status. Decoupling success and security: John Romero points to Battlefield 6. The game performed well, yet EA laid off a massive number of employees. This paradox – layoffs despite profitability – didn't exist in 1983. Back then, companies died because they weren't making money. Today, companies are shrinking to optimize profit margins for investors. Survivor's Guilt: The psychological component is more intense due to years of teamwork. Romero Games was a well-established team of 110 people, some of whom had worked together for a decade. The radical reduction to nine people leaves a social scar unlike anything seen in the more anonymous industry of the 1980s.

The end of the "Double-A" segment?

The Romeros see the biggest problem in the disappearance of the middle ground. A co-op-focused shooter is expensive. Publishers are currently shying away from the risk of $20- to $50 million budgets. They either invest $500.000 in a potential indie hit or $200 million in an established brand. Everything in between—where Romero Games operates—is currently a "death zone," precisely the area in which the industry has recently pinned its hopes.

The comparison shows that we are not experiencing a short-term slump, but rather a correction across the entire industry. The current market situation is leading to a noticeable retreat from risky innovations, as studios are acting increasingly cautiously and experimental AA titles, such as the originally planned Romero shooter, are less likely to find funding.

To reduce costs, the focus is shifting to existing assets: These are being recycled, which is now the only way for Romero Games to... current project to continue at all. For us as players, however, this means a massively delayed release window, as a skeleton team of nine people inevitably has to shoulder the work of originally 110 developers.