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Royal Monsters are coming: Capcom increases the difficulty level in Monster Hunter Stories 3

Capcom announces Royal Monsters for Monster Hunter Stories 3. All the info on the summer update for level 90+ riders and the release of the Rudy DLC.

Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author
ByLukas Neumann
As a passionate gamer and Niklas's Padawan, Lukas Neumann follows the development of the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront.de. His journalistic focus is on covering current industry topics and...
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This summer, Capcom is releasing a free update for "Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection," introducing extremely powerful "Royal Monsters" for high-level riders. While the new bosses demand peak gameplay skills, the release of the story DLC "Rudy" is also drawing near.

The summer update significantly raises the bar in the endgame and specifically targets players level 90 and above. Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto confirmed that the new "Royal Monsters" will appear as freely roaming, extremely enhanced variants in the game world.

The return of the real challenge

Previously, the balancing in Twisted Reflection The system was designed so that a solid synergy of Monstie genes and elemental advantages would allow players to progress well through the late game. The announcement of Royal Monsters changes that: Capcom explicitly states that it's designed to prepare riders from level 90 onwards.

Anyone who has only completed the main story and standard high-rank quests will be completely lost here without targeted grinding and perfectly tuned Monstie builds. The fact that these monsters appear directly "in the field" is reminiscent of the dangerous encounters from the first game, only with a significantly higher power level.

Release schedule: DLC “Rudy” coming earlier than expected?

In addition to the free content, there's good news for story fans. According to Tsujimoto, development of the paid expansion "Additional Side Story: Rudy" is progressing faster than planned. Capcom is currently considering an earlier release date, with the focus on a new side story centered around the character Rudy.

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The Royal Monsters are exactly what the community needs right now. Many hardcore fans have their sights set on the level cap and are yearning for a reason to truly crush their painstakingly bred teams. Setting such a high difficulty level is a bold move – it prevents the content from being devoured in two hours. However, the quality of the update will depend on whether the Royal Monsters are simply "stat walls" with more HP or if they actually possess new attack patterns and phases.

What does your team look like for level 90+ – do you focus on pure defense or do you try to overwhelm the Royal Monsters with one-shot builds?

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