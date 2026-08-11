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Return to Middle-earth – The Lord of the Rings: War in the North is surprisingly back.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Aspyr is bringing back War in the North as a Legacy Edition. All the info on the surprise release for PC, PS5, Xbox, and Switch.

Lord Of The Rings Was In The North

Aspyr has released "The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition" for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and other consoles without much prior announcement. The 2011 co-op classic costs just under €24.

The forgotten co-op cut

In 2011, Snowblind Studios did something right that many licensed games missed. Their hack-and-slash game fully embraced uncompromising three-player action, including split-screen. Ranger Eradan, sorceress Andriel, and dwarf Farin complemented each other perfectly. No watching, just active battles.

This accessibility was precisely what modern Lord of the Rings titles often lacked. Now, Aspyr is delivering the remaster directly to current platforms. A clear move for old-school fans.

Highlights of the Legacy Edition

  • Seamless character switching between ranger, elf, and dwarf
  • Full three-player co-op in online mode as well as in split-screen
  • A standalone, dark Middle-earth story separate from the War of the Ring.
  • Tactical air support by the Great Eagle Beleram
  • Classic RPG system with its own skills and equipment

Is the Legacy Edition worth it?

Anyone expecting an elaborate remake will be disappointed. It's a spruced-up legacy version of the original. However, the dark atmosphere of northern Middle-earth still carries the game. Heads roll, and the Eagle's Strike of Beleram lands.

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For €23,99, co-op fans get a solid, no-frills package. European Switch and Switch 2 players, however, will have to wait until October 18th. Everyone else can start playing immediately.

Not a milestone, but a damn entertaining nostalgia trip. If you have two other players, you absolutely can't go wrong at this price.

Who among you will travel north again with the dwarf, the sorceress, and the ranger?

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