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STALKER 2: Cost of Hope will be released on August 20th.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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STALKER 2 will receive the story expansion Cost of Hope and the free update 20 to the new Unreal Engine 5 on August 2.0th. All details here.

Stalker 2 Ghost Of Hope

GSC Game World is sending us back to the Zone on August 20, 2026. With Cost of Hope, the first major story expansion for "STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl" is about to launch. The free Update 2.0 will also be released simultaneously for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Conflict between guards and freedom boils over

The fragile peace between the Zone's two most powerful factions is crumbling. Guardians and Freedom face open war, with the future of the entire restricted area hanging in the balance. You take on the role of... Cost of Hope You once again take on the role of Skif. A mysterious PDA signal pulls you directly into events that run parallel to the main story.

GSC promises dozens of hours of new content. That's quite a statement. New, previously unexplored areas, fresh weapons, and unexpected allies are set to significantly expand the Zone. Your decisions will directly impact the faction war.

Unreal Engine upgrade with update 2.0

Especially exciting for all owners of the base game: The massive Update 2.0 will be released on the same day. It's free for everyone. Besides an update to a newer version of Unreal Engine 5, the patch brings numerous gameplay improvements and new content. This is exactly where GSC needs to deliver: more performance, fewer bugs, better immersion.

The setting surrounding the war between the Guardians and Freedom is among the best the STALKER universe has to offer. If the new areas live up to the atmosphere of the main game and the tech update to the new engine version finally irons out all the technical bugs, we're in for a real treat in August. Expectations are sky-high. The Zone is calling once again.

More Read

Stalker 2 Ghost Of Hope
STALKER 2 DLC: First story trailer for Cost of Hope released
Stalker 2 Ghost Of Hope
STALKER 2: Why the "Cost of Hope" expansion is more than just a game
Stalker 2 Ghost Of Hope
STALKER 2: Return to X-18 – Story update as a precursor to the first DLC

Guardians or freedom – which side will you be on if the conflict escalates on August 20th?

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