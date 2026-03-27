STALKER 2: Cost of Hope will be released in summer 2026 for PS5, Xbox and PC

GSC Game World has announced the first major story expansion, "Cost of Hope," for "STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl," which will be released simultaneously for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 in the summer of 2026.

The add-on “Cost of Hope” continues the story of the protagonist Skif and integrates as a parallel storyline into the main game, allowing players to explore two new regions – including the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Return to the reactor

According to the developers, the expansion includes dozens of hours of gameplay in a non-linear structure. Its most striking feature is the return to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (ChNPP) as an explorable region. This iconic location was often the destination in previous installments of the series, but here it will function as a fully developed area with its own hub and quests.

Additionally, the Red Forest (Iron Forest) is being introduced as a second new region. Technically, this means a significant expansion of the already massive open world, supplemented by new weapons and equipment to address the adjusted balancing challenges posed by new mutants and anomalies.

Factional warfare and its chronological context

In terms of content, “STALKER 2: Cost of Hope“The classic conflict between the Duty and Freedom factions is explored. While the Duty want to eliminate the Zone as a threat, Freedom strives to exploit its resources.”

Protagonist: Players once again take on the role of Skif.

Players once again take on the role of Skif. trigger: The extension is activated during the main game via a PDA signal.

The extension is activated during the main game via a PDA signal. Structure: GSC Game World plans to release the expansions in installments. "Cost of Hope" forms the middle part of a planned "second trilogy" of storylines within the STALKER universe.

The simultaneous release on PlayStation 5 is interesting. While the main game was a timed exclusive for Xbox and PC, the announcement of "Cost of Hope" suggests that the exclusivity windows have expired until summer 2026 or that different contractual conditions apply to DLC content.

For owners of the main game, "Cost of Hope" primarily delivers "more of the same" at a high level. The integration into the ongoing campaign via PDA signal is an elegant solution, but potentially requires a save file that hasn't yet reached the point of no return.

The fact that the power plant itself is once again the focus is a strategic move to attract veterans of the first trilogy (Shadow of Chernobyl). Technically, it remains to be seen how the engine will handle the additional load of the highly detailed power plant facilities on consoles.