STALKER 2 Cost of Hope: New video shows Chernobyl

GSC Game World's new showcase video for the "STALKER 2: Cost of Hope" expansion offers uncensored glimpses into previously unexplored areas of the Zone. The footage highlights the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the iconic Iron Forest for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Survival here is extreme.

All area explorations, new routes, and graphical details can be seen directly in the embedded video. The footage reveals dangerous anomalies and extremely convoluted paths in the perilous zone expansion. A glance at the screen reveals the true extent of the threat. Without preparation, any attempt will fail.

The release will take place on August 20th.