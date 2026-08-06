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STALKER 2 Cost of Hope: New video shows Chernobyl

STALKER 2: Cost of Hope showcases Chernobyl & Iron Forest in its new video. GSC Game World provides release details for the DLC, which will be available on August 20th for PC and consoles.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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GSC Game World's new showcase video for the "STALKER 2: Cost of Hope" expansion offers uncensored glimpses into previously unexplored areas of the Zone. The footage highlights the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the iconic Iron Forest for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Survival here is extreme.

All area explorations, new routes, and graphical details can be seen directly in the embedded video. The footage reveals dangerous anomalies and extremely convoluted paths in the perilous zone expansion. A glance at the screen reveals the true extent of the threat. Without preparation, any attempt will fail.

The release will take place on August 20th.

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Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
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As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
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N7Dan
6. August 2026 15: 47

One of the best video games I've played and enjoyed in my 35+ years; anyone who started with this atmospheric masterpiece in 2026 knows exactly what it means and how it's meant, and I'm beyond excited to see what GSC Game World will serve me up on August 20.08th with Cost of Hope.

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