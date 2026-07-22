Saber Interactive: Release update for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 3 & John Wick: The Game

Saber Interactive has downplayed the recent statements by its Chief Business Officer Steve Allison, according to which “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3”, the announced John Wick project and the “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake” are scheduled for 2028.

There are currently no official release windows for these titles, but it is not entirely unlikely that at least one of these games will be released within the specified period.

Informal commentary rather than a concrete roadmap

In response to user questions about the future monetization strategy, Saber CBO Steve Allison cited 2028 as the target timeframe for several major projects. The studio contrasted this with... IGN It is clear that this was a general assessment within the context of a community discussion and not a binding announcement from the publisher.

A release of "Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 3" in 2028 remains technically realistic. Its predecessor required approximately four years of development. Assuming work on the third installment began as early as 2024, this timeframe fits seamlessly into the typical production cycles of AAA projects.

Development status of the other projects

The project, which is being developed in cooperation with Lionsgate John Wick game It is designed as a prequel to the films and has so far only been confirmed for the PlayStation 5. A concrete look at the gameplay is still pending. Production is in an early stage, meaning predictions about the release date remain speculative.

The studio is keeping quiet about the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake." Saber has only confirmed that the project, which involves Mad Head Games among others, is still ongoing. Beyond this confirmation, there is no reliable information about the progress of development.

A four-year production cycle is standard for modern action titles. Saber's clarification demonstrates how flexible timelines must be in the current console generation. For players, nothing changes for now: reliable information will only be available with the start of the official marketing phases.