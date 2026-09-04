Samson: A Tyndalston Story arrives on September 21st for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Following its PC launch, Liquid Swords and founder Christofer Sundberg will bring their dark action title "Samson" to consoles on September 21, 2026. Simultaneously, the largest content update to date will be released, combining improvements from seven previous PC patches.

The console package provides the complete PC polish.

The development studio behind Samson has learned from its previous PC phase. Since release, there have already been seven updates and two free content drops, the adjustments to which are now directly available. Console launch on September 21st. land on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This means a noticeably revamped combat system. The time window for parries has been extended, takedowns are no longer interrupted by enemy hits, and heavy attacks no longer have annoying repetition loops.

In addition, there's a new, closer combat camera, which developer Christofer Sundberg describes as his personal highlight in the latest trailer. Alongside new tutorials for a better learning curve, three difficulty levels are available from day one: Crook, Hustler, and Enforcer.

Those who prefer a tougher life will have to deal with more debt collectors, but will also have to take on more jobs to pay off the ever-growing mountain of debt belonging to protagonist Samson McCray.

Expanded game world and more possibilities

The console version is also completely up-to-date with the PC version in terms of content. The "Lone Line Circuit" district expands the game world of Tyndalston, offering vehicle customization and taxi gigs. The core gameplay remains unchanged: an action point system limits daily activities, while time is always working against the player.

With its enhanced combat camera and uninterruptible takedowns, Liquid Swords delivers precisely the improvements that raw close-quarters combat on PC has been lacking. The console launch on September 21st thus coincides with the most technically polished version of the game.

Would you be willing to forgo a freely explorable open world for Samson's strict action point system, or does this time pressure restrict you too much while playing?