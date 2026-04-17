Samson: Console release for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S confirmed for autumn 2026

The action open-world game “Samson” from the former Just Cause creator will be officially released for consoles in autumn 2026, as developer Liquid Swords announced as part of its current roadmap.

Previously, the console version of the title had only been promised; now the timeframe is set for the third quarter of 2026. At the same time, the studio is pushing ahead with the optimization of the existing version with an aggressive patching strategy, which includes three major updates for April and May alone.

Roadmap and technical improvements in April

Before the console launch, Liquid Swords is focusing on stabilizing the technical foundation of the PC version. A patch that overhauls fundamental gameplay systems will be released on April 22nd.

Combat system: Overhaul of hit feedback and damage values ​​for players and NPCs.

Overhaul of hit feedback and damage values ​​for players and NPCs. Vehicle tuning: The customization options and controls of the new vehicle variants have been optimized specifically for keyboard users.

The customization options and controls of the new vehicle variants have been optimized specifically for keyboard users. Performance: General optimizations and bug fixes are intended to reduce the hardware load – a necessary step with regard to porting to the closed hardware architecture of PS5 and Xbox.

In the following weeks (April 29th and early May), two further patches will be released, leading directly into two major content updates in May (combat focus) and June (vehicle focus). While the PC launch was successful in terms of atmosphere and story... convince, but suffered from technical deficiencies.

Tyndalston as a dynamic arena

In "SamsonPlayers control the eponymous protagonist through the town of Tyndalston. The game features a mix of brutal melee combat and the use of vehicles as weapons. The technical focus is on a persistent game world that, according to the developers, reacts to the player's actions.

In comparison to genre giants like Grand Theft Auto, “Samson” foregoes playful ease and instead focuses on a dark story about debt and blackmail, with the training of weapon skills and raw violence forming the central progression mechanics.

The fall 2026 release places "Samson" in a highly competitive window. The fact that Liquid Swords is only now finalizing the port suggests the high computational demands of the open-world engine. The console version will have to measure up to the PC version's performance level after the June updates.

The confirmation for autumn 2026 is a logical step, but comes with a warning: the frequent patches in April show that the basic framework still needs fine-tuning. Console players benefit from the "PC testing phase" here.

If the promised performance optimizations take effect, "Samson," thanks to its physical combat system, could become a serious, mature alternative to previous open-world titles. However, console players should wait and see whether the promised "breathing city" will overwhelm the CPU load of the PS5/Xbox.