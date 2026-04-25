Samson: PS5 release confirmed for September 2026 – a preemptive move against GTA 6

Developer Liquid Swords has specified the release date for Samson on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as September 2026 in order to avoid the overwhelming launch of “GTA 6” in November.

So far only vaguely from "autumn" The official September release date is a purely strategic maneuver: Studio founder Christofer Sundberg describes GTA as a "phenomenon" and not a direct competitor, but internally at Liquid Swords they know that a release close to the Rockstar epic would mean financial ruin. September is the last possible window to generate media attention and sales figures before the November onslaught.

No version for Nintendo Switch 2

Alongside the release date announcement, Sundberg firmly ruled out a port to the Nintendo Switch 2. Despite the improved performance of the new Nintendo handheld, it wouldn't be sufficient to realize the technical vision of "Samson" without "massive graphical compromises." Instead, the focus is 100 percent on optimizing for the current-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

While the game is already running on the console devkits according to the developers, the critical phase of optimization and certification is now beginning.

Status quo: The game needs to be stabilized from the ground up for the closed hardware architecture of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game needs to be stabilized from the ground up for the closed hardware architecture of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Time schedule: The weekly PC patches in April and May serve as the technical foundation. Only if these updates resolve the performance issues will the problem persist. Samson the strict quality controls (submission) of the platform holders.

Setting a September release date is a risky promise. Liquid Swords needs to release a game in less than five months that currently boasts a high ranking on PC. "Mixed" ratings and struggling with massive bugs, it needs to be brought up to console standards. For buyers, this means: The September release will have to be the "definitive" version. If this deadline is missed, or if the game is released again in an unfinished state, it will be permanently buried in November under the shadow of "GTA 6".