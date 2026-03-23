Samson: PS5 and Xbox versions confirmed again

The action game Samson will be released on April 8, 2026 for PC, while according to the developer, versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are already technically ready and will be prioritized after the PC launch.

Studio founder Christofer Sundberg, known as the creator of the Just Cause series, confirmed via social media that the title is already running on current console dev kits. The decision not to release it simultaneously is therefore not due to technical incompatibility, but rather to the studio's limited capacity for the certification processes at Sony and Microsoft.

Capacity constraints are delaying the console port

According to Sundberg, Liquid Swords currently lacks the manpower to overcome the bureaucratic and technical hurdles of the platform operators in parallel with the PC launch. The submission processes require dedicated resources for quality assurance and platform-specific optimizations.

Once the PC version is released on April 8th, the team plans to actively begin work on the console port.Almost nothing can stop us" so SundbergFor gamers, this means: The hardware base is in place; only the final fine-tuning and approval are pending.

Focus on narrative instead of open-world chaos

Although Sundberg's name is closely associated with the Just Cause series, he pursues Samson A different approach. Internally, the game is seen less as a direct GTA competitor and more as structurally based on other models:

Driver: focus on vehicle-based action and atmosphere.

focus on vehicle-based action and atmosphere. Bully: A smaller but denser game world with a focus on character interaction.

A smaller but denser game world with a focus on character interaction. Watch Dogs: Integration of technological gadgets or systemic mechanisms.

In contrast to the destruction-focused sandboxes of earlier Avalanche titles (such as Just Cause 4 or Mad Max), Samson seems to be focusing on a linear narrative and specific gameplay systems, rather than sheer map size.

Those who own a PS5 or Xbox Series X shouldn't expect to buy the game on April 8th, but can realistically expect a port sometime in 2026. Technically, the statement that the game is already "running" on consoles is a positive step. It suggests that the underlying engine has already been optimized for the RDNA 2 architecture. PC players are effectively acting as early adopters, paving the way for a more stable console version.