Samson Review Check: PC version fails at launch due to technical implementation issues

The PC version of “Samson: A Tyndalston Story” by the former Just Cause creator suffered from significant bugs, sluggish controls and poor polish at release, leading to harsh criticism from the international trade press despite the low price of 25 EUR.

Liquid Swords' debut title is on the market today, but the reviews paint a clear picture: While the atmospheric foundation of the city of Tyndalston is convincing, major technical glitches ruin the gameplay experience. Summarizing the core message of the reviews, one arrives at a game that tries to evoke the charm of bygone days but fails miserably to meet the quality standards of 2026.

Massive criticism of the controls and technical stability

The list of flaws is long and affects fundamental gameplay elements. Destructoid soberly summarizes the result as a "buggy and lackluster attempt at the open-world genre." The shortcomings in interaction with the game world are particularly egregious. SteamDeckHQ reports frustrating moments due to "clumsy controls" and combat that rarely works as intended.

The technical problems affect all areas:

Input problems: According to DayOne, the game is simply "terrible to play" at launch, as inputs are often not registered – a deal-breaker in a combat system where a few hits can mean the difference between life and death.

According to DayOne, the game is simply "terrible to play" at launch, as inputs are often not registered – a deal-breaker in a combat system where a few hits can mean the difference between life and death. Driving physics & combat: CGMagazine criticizes the fact that the cars are difficult to control and that close combat appears "stiff and clunky".

CGMagazine criticizes the fact that the cars are difficult to control and that close combat appears "stiff and clunky". AI & Scripts: GameSpew points out serious flaws, such as enemies that don't spawn or an unreliable climbing mechanic that hinders game progress.

Atmosphere great, craftsmanship flop

Despite the harsh criticism, there is praise for the game's bold approach. The Outerhaven highlights that the avoidance of typical open-world overload is "refreshing" in an era of mammoth projects. SteamDeckHQ also describes the city's visual design as "beautiful." However, these positive aspects are overshadowed by the flawed execution. GameRant He uses particularly strong words and describes the game as a "joyless, derivative torment" that one should not play without payment.

The fact that the Liquid Swords team actually has experience with open-world action games (including Mad Max) makes the result all the more disappointing. Wccftech clarifies that while Samson has the potential for a strong double-A experience, its current price of €25 is a "rip-off".

It can be assumed that the studio will use this devastating feedback to... planned PS5 version to optimize. For console players, this could mean that they – unlike PC buyers – will receive a finished product where the engine problems and balancing have already been corrected.

Playing "Samson" on PC is currently a complete gamble. While the atmosphere captures the gritty vibe of GTA IV well, the technical issues systematically ruin the fun. Anyone who doesn't want to act as an unpaid beta tester should steer clear of buying it at launch. Hope now rests on massive patches and a technically sound port for the PlayStation 5.