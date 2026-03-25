Saros: First preview impressions are getting closer – More than just Returnal 2.0?

Housemarque is gearing up for the final push of its next PS5 exclusive title. Early media representatives have already had the chance to play "Saros" and will be sharing their impressions shortly. As a further preview, Housemarque is releasing another teaser today.

While Housemarque has kept us entertained with short clips over the past few weeks – most recently with an atmospheric glimpse into a new biome Under a purple sky, the big wave of information is now imminent. Several journalists have already confirmed that they were allowed to get their hands on the spiritual successor to "Returnal." We will soon find out whether the mix of hard-hitting action and new mechanics truly works.

What we know so far about Carcosa

Based on the trailers and developer statements, it's clear: Saros remains true to the Housemarque DNA, but makes tweaks in all the right places. We play as Arjun Devraj, who is stranded on the constantly changing planet Carcosa.

"sarosReturnal is making significant changes to its formula. The new "Soltari Shield" makes gameplay considerably more aggressive, as you absorb projectiles to charge your own weapon arm – a clear focus on counterattacks rather than just dodging. While the confirmation of permanent progression reduces frustration but raises questions about balancing, the technical foundation and PS5 Pro optimization promise a visual particle spectacle that fully utilizes the hardware.

The significance for the players

Why is this preview phase so crucial? "Returnal" was a surprise hit, but simply too difficult for many casual gamers. With "Saros," Housemarque is attempting to bridge the gap: catering to hardcore fans with the "Bullet Ballet" mechanic, while the new progression system and AI companion support (hinted at in the trailer) could make the genre more accessible. The upcoming previews will reveal whether the game loses its identity as a result or finally achieves mainstream success.

Do you think the new shield system makes Saros too easy, or is the strategic element exactly what the genre has been missing? Let us know in the comments!