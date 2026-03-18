Saros: Features trailer shows the struggle for survival in Carcosa

The new feature trailer for "Saros" means business: On April 30, 2026, the nerve-wracking journey into the mysterious world of Carcosa begins. For us players, this means even greater immersion at the limit through haptic feedback and 3D audio.

The integration of adaptive triggers for the weapons and the spatial audio design directly aim to create a feeling of helplessness. With the SSD virtually eliminating loading times, there's no time to catch your breath. "The sun is forever"—this line from the trailer hints at a disturbing lore element, while the "Thing from the ridge" has been confirmed as a threat. The interplay between technology and art design feels incredibly cohesive.

"Saros" doesn't use the PS5 features as a gimmick, but as an atmospheric foundation. Anyone who enjoys intense sci-fi horror should keep an eye on its release.