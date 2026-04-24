Saros review check: Housemarque surpasses Returnal on the PS5

Finnish studio Housemarque delivers a virtually flawless sci-fi spectacle with "Saros," which, according to the international gaming press, surpasses its predecessor Returnal in almost every aspect. With a current Metascore of 92 (based on 68 reviews), the title positions itself as one of the strongest PlayStation 5 exclusives of 2026.

"sarosReturnal picks up where Returnal left off in 2021: with highly precise bullet-hell gameplay in a dark, third-person perspective. Critics agree that Housemarque has struck the right balance between the game's signature high difficulty and a more motivating approach. permanent progression has been found. While the core gameplay remains familiar, new modifiers and a more accessible system ensure that frustrating moments have been reduced compared to its predecessor.

International ratings and critics' opinions

The response from the trade press has been exceptionally positive. The technical brilliance and refined mission design on the planet Carcosa have been particularly highlighted.

Medium Score Key conclusion GameSpew 100 "Housemarque's best game to date." Playstation universe 100 "A masterpiece and an essential exclusive title." VGC 100 "Housemarque is PlayStation's secret weapon." COGconnected 96 "A GOTY contender that refines the genre." Gaming Trend 95 "The ultimate creation after years of experimentation." IGN Germany 90 "A focused hybrid of bullet hell, roguelite, and horror."

Evolution, not revolution

The reviewers at GameSpew and MeuPlayStation emphasize that Saros feels less "punishing" than Returnal. The new permanent progression system ensures that even failed runs feel worthwhile. Nevertheless, the challenge remains: IGN Germany describes the risk-reward loop as aggressive and motivating, but notes that the supporting characters remain somewhat underdeveloped compared to the game world.

Technically, Saros pushes the PS5 hardware to its limits. GameOver.gr praises the audio design and soundtrack, while PlayStation Universe calls the visual quality a benchmark for the console. Combo Infinito highlights the integration of the DualSense controller as "exceptional," massively enhancing immersion in the world of Carcosa.

With "Saros," Housemarque proves they are no one-hit wonder in the AAA segment. Returnal was the experiment; Saros is the perfection of the formula. The fact that VGC now considers the studio Sony's "secret weapon" underscores its strategic importance: Housemarque occupies the niche of high-quality arcade shooters that also offer narrative depth—an area that hardly any other first-party studio addresses with this level of intensity.

Switching to a more accessible model without abandoning the hardcore core is a smart move. It significantly broadens the target audience without alienating the veterans who crave the "bullet hell" mayhem.

For PlayStation 5 owners, Saros is a must-buy if you have even the slightest interest in fast-paced shooters. The technical improvements and the more intelligent learning curve make it the studio's most well-rounded package to date. Anyone who gave up on Returnal due to its high frustration level should definitely give Saros a chance thanks to its new modifiers and progression system.