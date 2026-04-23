Saros: Launch trailer confirms release & death mechanics

“Saros” makes death the currency: The launch trailer confirms the release on April 30, 2026 for PS5 and shows an action RPG in which failure is the only form of progress.

The protagonist, Morion, fights his way through the dark, shape-shifting world of Carcosa, with each death unlocking new powers and answers. This isn't a classic game over, but rather a necessary transformation. The combat is precise and demands tactical skill, while the game world impresses with its dense atmosphere and menacing darkness.

What's particularly compelling is the narrative integration: Dying in "Saros" isn't merely a gameplay element, but is explored by the characters as a distressing cycle. Fans of titles like Hades or Returnal will find a promising blend of crisp action and emotional depth here.