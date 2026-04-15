Saros: Massive download and early preload for the new Housemarque epic

According to the latest database leaks, the upcoming PS5 exclusive "Saros" requires over 83 GB of storage space and can be downloaded a week before its release. This underscores the technical ambition of the title, but also presents a test of patience for players with slow internet connections.

"sarosThe release version 01.002.002 will require an installation size of 83,440 GB on the PlayStation 5. This information comes from the reliable account PlayStation Game Size, which obtains the data directly from the PlayStation Network backend.

Plenty of storage for plenty of particle action

That a title from Housemarque – the minds behind Returnal – wouldn't be a lightweight was to be expected. The 83 GB size suggests that we're not in for a small arcade shooter, but rather a full-fledged current-gen adventure with high-resolution assets. Compared to Returnal (around 56 GB at launch), this is a significant jump, which suggests more complex biomes or a higher density of cutscenes. Since version 01.002.002 is already listed, day-one patches could even push the size closer to 90 GB.

The decision by Sony and Housemarque regarding the preload window is interesting. Instead of the usual 48 hours in advance, buyers can start the download a full week before launch.

Deluxe Edition: Preload from April 21st / Playable from April 28th (Early Access)

Preload from April 21st / Playable from April 28th (Early Access) Default Edition: Preload from April 23rd / Playable from April 30th

That's a smart move. With over 80 GB, an early preload is a real quality-of-life feature for everyone who doesn't have gigabit internet. This ensures that the shaders are loaded in time for the midnight release and that nobody is staring at a frustrating loading bar on launch day.

🚨 SAROS



– 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐢 : 83.440 GB

– 𝐕𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 01.002.002



– 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($69.99)

Pre-load: April 23

Release: April 30



– 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐮𝐱𝐞 ($79.99)

Pre-load: April 21

Release: April 28



𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : Midnight pic.twitter.com/K9YBkl8DhI - PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) April 14, 2026

Realistic Expectations

The game's size is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it speaks to its high-end technical capabilities, but on the other hand, it increases the pressure on Housemarque to fill those gigabytes with substantial gameplay. The fact that the preload starts so extremely early almost seems like an admission of the massive amount of data. It's nothing to worry about, but it does show that "Saros" will put a considerable strain on your PS5's SSD. Anyone who has other blockbuster games installed should start freeing up space soon.

What's the situation on your hard drive – do you need to clean up before tackling 83 GB of Saros content, or do you still have enough space?