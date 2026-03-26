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Saros: Preview gameplay shows roguelike action with a focus on accessibility

Saros gameplay peview: Housemarque delivers 4K/60 FPS action on Carcosa. Learn all about the new progression system, shields, and Eclipse mode.

Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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Saros Gameplay

Housemarque's new project, "Saros," blends the surgical bullet-hell mechanics of Returnal with a persistent progression system and a much lower barrier to entry. In this current preview, IGN reveals fresh gameplay footage and deep-dive details. It is more than a sequel.

"Saros" relies on a mix of fast-paced ranged combat, tactical shield management, and permanent stat upgrades to soften the gameplay difficulty of its spiritual predecessor for a wider audience. While the core framework – consisting of procedurally generated biomes on the planet Carcosa – remains intact, the game introduces new mechanics such as the "Eclipse" mode and targeted character enhancements.

Less friction, more control

Unlike "Returnal," Saros allows players to collect the resource Lucenite to unlock permanent upgrades after each death. These include classic stat boosts like health and shields, but also game-changing gadgets like a "Second Chance" revive.

The combat system is based on three central pillars:

  • The Sultari shield: Players can absorb blue projectiles and fire them back as a powerful counterattack. Yellow projectiles, however, must be dodged by dashing.
  • Adrenaline system: Similar to its predecessor, firepower increases with hits, but is immediately reset to the base level with each instance of damage suffered.
  • Active Reload: A mechanic reminiscent of Gears of War rewards precise timing during reloading with a reduced animation duration.

The eclipse phase

A key element of every map is the initiation of an eclipse. This state drastically alters the biome visually and audibly. Enemies become more aggressive and use corrupted projectiles that cannot be blocked with a shield at the start of the game. This creates a risk-benefit scenario: players can collect corrupted pickups during this phase, which offer powerful buffs but come with permanent drawbacks (e.g., a reduction in Lucenite).

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Technically, Saros hits a native 4K at 60 FPS on the base PS5. The environments lean heavily into Metroidvania design. Specific zones in early biomes—like the "Shattered Rise"—stay locked until you gear up with a grappling hook or super jump. Progress is hard-coded into the world.

Saros is definitely not "Returnal 2," but rather the evolution of the Housemarque formula. Those who abandoned the predecessor due to its merciless permadeath will find a fair chance here thanks to the Lucenite system and the Revive mechanic.

The technical execution appears as polished as ever, but avoids experimentation. Those seeking hardcore roguelikes might find the game's newfound "forgivingness" too easy – for everyone else, it's a technically modernized take on contemporary action gameplay.

“Saros” will be released on April 30, 2026.

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