Saros: PS5 Pro features deliver true 4K quality thanks to PSSR 2

Housemarque uses the new PSSR update to make "Saros" look almost identical to native 4K on the PS5 Pro. While the standard PS5 delivers a solid 60 FPS, the PS5 Pro version massively increases the base resolution and the level of detail in reflections.

Following the success of "Returnal," the goal is clear: The PS5 hardware – and especially the PS5 Pro – is intended to serve as a showcase for what is technically possible. The focus is not only on the sheer number of pixels, but above all on image stability and the integration of haptic features.

PSSR Upgrade: Sharper than reality?

The most important news for tech enthusiasts is the integration of the latest version of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSRUpscalers. Housemarque has directly implemented Sony's March update. Exploring the game world of Carcosa on the PS5 Pro should now be virtually indistinguishable from native 4K.

The fact that Housemarque is using the latest SDK at such a short notice demonstrates how important image quality is to them. Compared to the standard PS5, which runs at a stable 60 FPS, the PS5 Pro offers a significantly higher base render resolution. The upscaler therefore has less to add, as the source material is already more detailed. Even in hectic battles where dynamic resolution is used, the image on the Pro console should remain noticeably sharper.

More than just pixels

Interestingly, Technical Director Seppo Halonen stated that it's not just about the resolution. On the PS5 Pro, minor adjustments were also made to reflections and overall asset quality. This results in a more consistent overall image, as textures and lighting effects scale with the higher resolution.

The only downside for performance purists: In story-relevant cutscenes, the game switches to 30 FPS. Here, Housemarque prioritizes maximum character detail and post-processing – a compromise that's understandable given such a cinematic approach as in "saros“seems tolerable as long as the gameplay remains at 60 FPS.”

Gameplay flow through Adaptive Trigger 2.0

Anyone who has played "Returnal" will be familiar with the intuitive use of Adaptive Triggers. In "Saros," this concept is further developed. The L2 trigger functions as a hybrid control unit:

Half-pressing: Activates the primary weapon's alternate fire (e.g., grenade launcher or ricochet).

Activates the primary weapon's alternate fire (e.g., grenade launcher or ricochet). Full press-through: Triggers the "Eclipse Power Weapon".

This mechanical separation without the need to press any additional buttons is a massive advantage for gameplay. The fact that the power weapon is also fueled with collected projectiles from the "Soltari Shield" suggests a very rhythmic combat system where defense transitions directly into offense.

According to Creative Director Gregory Louden, the haptic feedback is even more nuanced than in the predecessor. Combined with the further developed Tempest 3D Audio – optimized for both headsets and sound systems – Housemarque seems to be focusing entirely on "sensory overload." The near-instantaneous loading times thanks to the SSD are also used to trigger so-called "Eclipse Events," which transform the gameplay and visuals in real time.

"Saros" looks like the logical next step for Housemarque. The technical focus on the PS5 Pro shows that Sony continues to position the studio as a pioneer in hardware features.

What do you think of the decision to throttle cutscenes to 30 FPS to maximize graphics – is a smooth transition more important to you, or do you enjoy maximum detail in the story?