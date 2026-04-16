Saros review embargo: Sony relies on full trust before release

The embargo on reviews of "Saros" lifts on April 24th at 9:00 AM German time. This gives the trade press almost a week's lead time before the official launch, which is considered a clear sign of a high-quality product within the industry.

When publishers impose embargoes so far in advance of the release date, it's usually intentional. Housemarque has a reputation to uphold: Returnal has set the bar extremely high. The fact that the first reviews are allowed to go live as early as April 24th – even before Early Access for Deluxe Edition buyers – is likely intended to further fuel the hype.

Those who hesitate have the chance here to wait for critical feedback before the preload for the standard edition even starts. That's customer-friendly.

Housemarque remains true to itself

The confirmation of the release date aligns with Sony's strategy for its top first-party titles. Those who want to jump into Early Access on April 28th don't have to buy sight unseen. They'll have four full days to read reviews and watch gameplay analyses.

In a time when embargoes often only lift on the release day, this lead time is a welcome exception. It shows that Housemarque is confident in its product. saros to not only complement their existing portfolio, but possibly to surpass it.

The early embargo is fueling high expectations. A release date six days before is not a damage control maneuver, but a show of force. The chance that “sarosIf "Returnal" breaks the Metascore barrier, things are looking good. Anything less than a high 80s score would be a real surprise given this timeline. We can probably expect a technically sound and polished release.

Will you wait for the tests on April 24th, or have you already secured your Housemarque ticket due to their history?