Saros Tech Check: PS5 Pro shines with PSSR 2, while the PS5 struggles with particles

Housemarque delivers "Saros" as the spiritual successor to "Returnal." But instead of standard features, the studio utilizes its own high-end technology for a visual spectacle that truly shines on the PS5 Pro. While the PS5 Pro version delivers a razor-sharp image thanks to Sony's new PSSR upscaler, the standard PS5 visibly falls short when it comes to the impressive particle effects.

According to Digital Foundry, Housemarque largely forgoes familiar engine features like Lumen or Nanite. Instead, the focus is on their own highly optimized particle system. When enemies disintegrate into vox-like clouds of dust or weapons spray hundreds of physically accurate sparks, the game reveals its true identity.

The developers skillfully balance the chaos. To avoid overwhelming the player, environments are kept rather subdued in color, while game-relevant projectiles (bullet hell style!) stand out clearly with color coding. This ensures clarity amidst the barrage of effects.

PS5 Pro vs. Base PS5: The PSSR Difference

Technically, upscaling is where the wheat is separated from the chaff. Both consoles aim for 60 FPS, but the method used to achieve this varies significantly:

PS5 Pro: It uses PSSR to upscale from approximately 1440p to 4K. The result is impressively stable. Even particles, which are usually a nightmare for upscalers (ghosting, flickering), remain sharp and smooth on the Pro.

It uses PSSR to upscale from approximately 1440p to 4K. The result is impressively stable. Even particles, which are usually a nightmare for upscalers (ghosting, flickering), remain sharp and smooth on the Pro. PS5 Standard: FSR is likely being used here. The internal resolution is lower (around 1224p), and the image appears softer overall. The biggest drawback: In intense battles, the particles lead to visible ghosting and image noise. The game's visual signature suffers noticeably as a result of this technology.

Beautiful, but static

One slight drawback remains: the interactivity. While in previous Housemarque titles like "Nex Machina" almost everything could be reduced to rubble, the world of "Saros" feels rather static. The ruins and cable networks look fantastic thanks to UE5 and offer variety through "Eclipse Events" (red lighting, tougher enemies), but they barely react to your fire. The shadow quality also suffers on both consoles, as modern Virtual Shadow Maps are not used, resulting in jagged edges in fine details.

"saros“Seems to be the perfect evolution of the Housemarque formula. Those who own a PS5 Pro will get one of the best showcase games for PSSR to date. But even on the standard PS5, it remains an excellent shooter, provided you can overlook the slightly less-than-ideal visuals. It's less of a hardcore roguelike and more of a highly polished action spectacle. The hype is justified, especially if you gave up on Returnal because of its rigid structure.”

How "Saros" fares in international reviews, You can find out more here.