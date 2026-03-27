Saros reinforces PS5 exclusivity – Housemarque leaves the PC master race out in the rain

Housemarque's upcoming sci-fi blockbuster "Saros" will cement the PS5's exclusive focus upon its release on April 30th, leaving PC gamers out in the cold. Those hoping for a timely port like "Returnal" were met with a diplomatic "No comment" from director Gregory Louden – a clear indication of Sony's return to strict hardware ties.

"Today we're only talking about Saros and the launch on PlayStation 5." – this sentence by Gregory Louden across from Game Informer is the polite PR version of a ban for all Steam users. While Sony has seemingly delayed every blockbuster release on PC in recent years, it now appears that the tap has finally been turned off for single-player gems.

The PC dream bursts against the PR wall.

The fact that Housemarque of all companies is reacting so tersely speaks volumes. Their last game, "Returnal," experienced a second renaissance on PC thanks to mods and technical scalability. But those days of openness are over: insiders like Jason Schreier from Bloomberg are adding fuel to the fire, emphasizing that it's only a matter of time until Sony officially announces the permanent console exclusivity.

The reason for this change of course likely lies in hard calculations. While live-service games are still allowed to take place everywhere, single-player experiences like "Saros" are once again intended to serve as the sole driving force for the PS5 hardware. This hurts, because the bullet-hell mechanics and crisp gameplay in particular demand the precision and high frame rates of a high-end PC.

Retreat into Sony's shell

The decision to ignore the PC market for Saros (and, according to rumors, also for Marvel's Wolverine) could be a reaction to the weak sales figures of recent ports. Without Denuvo protection, these were often vulnerable to piracy, and the hype usually fizzled out months after the console release.

For Housemarque, this means a full focus on the DualSense features and the PS5's SSD. For the "Master Race," it means the wall around the PlayStation ecosystem is once again as high as it was during the PS4 era.

While exclusivity ensures perfect optimization for Sony hardware, it also severely limits the potential player base. For PS5 owners, "Saros" remains the technical highlight of April – for everyone else, it's just a frustrated look on the other side. The hype is real, but for now, it's confined to a very exclusive living room.

Do you think Sony is making the right decision by returning to strict exclusivity, or will this jeopardize important long-term growth on the PC?