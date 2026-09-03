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Saros: Zenith: What's included in the upcoming free update

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Housemarque unveils Saros: Zenith. The free update brings Overlord Rush, New Game Plus, and new accessibility features. All the details here!

Saros Gameplay

The announced free update "Saros: Zenith" brings a boss rush, New Game Plus, and accessibility options to the hail of bullets. Housemarque is thus providing the main game with a substantial content package at no extra cost.

In the new "Overlord Rush" mode, players take turns facing the powerful Overlords from the main story. The chosen weapon loadout determines success on the integrated leaderboards. Housemarque is clearly returning to its arcade roots with this mode. High scores and lightning-fast reflexes are paramount.

Higher demands due to Eclipse Layers

After completing the game once, the new New Game Plus mode, "Eclipse Layers," unlocks. Each layer significantly increases the difficulty of the planet Carcosa. Players choose which combination of trial modifiers to activate. In return, they gain access to expanded progression options, new Carcosan modifiers, and new trophies and secrets. The system directly rewards taking risks.

A speed-reducing mode helps players get started with the complex bullet-hell patterns. Additionally, high-contrast graphics and motion controls via the DualSense gyro function are incorporated into the game. This makes the challenging gameplay easier to grasp without diluting its core difficulty.

Bauchgefuhl Update

The combination of freely selectable modifiers and global leaderboards perfectly captures the spirit of high-score hunters. Housemarque is delivering precisely the endgame content that was missing from the main game at launch, free of charge.

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Are you jumping back in for the global leaderboards in Overlord Rush, or are you more drawn to the slower-paced game mode?

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TSez99
3. September 2026 18: 54

A good update, especially because it's free.

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