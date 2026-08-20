Scalper scam with Wolverine hardware: Pre-orders sold out immediately.

The official PS5 bundles, faceplates, and DualSense controllers for the upcoming PS5 highlight "Marvel's Wolverine" are barely available and some are already sold out. Those eager to get their hands on the black and yellow special edition are out of luck at many retailers and instead find themselves facing exorbitant reseller prices.

Bots are grabbing the yellow model

Frustration within the community is inevitable. Hardly any Pre-orders opened The accessories for the striking "Battle Yellow" version sold out in seconds. Shortly afterward, the first advertisements appeared. common wickerrsales platforms Scalpers are demanding the equivalent of over US$200 for a copy that normally sells for just under €85. That's more than double the normal price.

A real annoyance for anyone who simply wants to play the game dressed appropriately.

The silver alternative is still available.

Panic buying from resellers is definitely the wrong approach right now. Firstly, the silver "Adamantium" version of the controller is still regularly available from some retailers. Secondly, there's a good chance that Sony and major retailers will restock before the game's official release. Paying scalpers a lot of money beforehand will only hurt your wallet and exacerbate the problem.

Anyone suddenly paying exorbitant prices is simply being ripped off.

DualSense Marvel's Wolverine Battle Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Controller 84,99 EUR Get it now

Keep a cool head. Demand is extremely high, but nobody should support the rip-offs on the resale platforms. The yellow controller looks great, but it doesn't justify a three-figure price premium.

If hardware is sold out, do you prefer to opt for an alternative like the silver Adamantium design, or do you stubbornly wait for an official restock of the yellow version?