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Scalper scam with Wolverine hardware: Pre-orders sold out immediately.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The limited edition Wolverine PS5, faceplates, and DualSense controllers sold out immediately. Scalpers are demanding exorbitant prices, but there are ways around this.

Wolverine Dualsense Controller

The official PS5 bundles, faceplates, and DualSense controllers for the upcoming PS5 highlight "Marvel's Wolverine" are barely available and some are already sold out. Those eager to get their hands on the black and yellow special edition are out of luck at many retailers and instead find themselves facing exorbitant reseller prices.

Bots are grabbing the yellow model

Frustration within the community is inevitable. Hardly any Pre-orders opened The accessories for the striking "Battle Yellow" version sold out in seconds. Shortly afterward, the first advertisements appeared. common wickerrsales platforms Scalpers are demanding the equivalent of over US$200 for a copy that normally sells for just under €85. That's more than double the normal price.

A real annoyance for anyone who simply wants to play the game dressed appropriately.

The silver alternative is still available.

Panic buying from resellers is definitely the wrong approach right now. Firstly, the silver "Adamantium" version of the controller is still regularly available from some retailers. Secondly, there's a good chance that Sony and major retailers will restock before the game's official release. Paying scalpers a lot of money beforehand will only hurt your wallet and exacerbate the problem.

Anyone suddenly paying exorbitant prices is simply being ripped off.

More Read

Wolverine Dualsense Controller
Almost sold out: “Marvel’s Wolverine” DualSense now available for pre-order
Marvel's Wolverine Limited Edition Console
PS5 cover, controller and bundle for Marvel's Wolverine are now available for pre-order.
Playstation Disc End 1
A symbolic flop: #PSBlackout at Gamescom is likely to only elicit a weary smile from Sony.

DualSense Marvel's Wolverine Battle Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Controller

84,99 EURGet it now

Keep a cool head. Demand is extremely high, but nobody should support the rip-offs on the resale platforms. The yellow controller looks great, but it doesn't justify a three-figure price premium.

If hardware is sold out, do you prefer to opt for an alternative like the silver Adamantium design, or do you stubbornly wait for an official restock of the yellow version?

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