Appearance versus reality: Why millions of PS5 users are paying for a dead drive

73 percent of all PS5 owners paid a hefty premium for an optical drive, only to then lazily buy their games as downloads from the PlayStation Store.

Sony is pushing ahead with the transition to a purely digital infrastructure and plans to completely abandon physical media from 2028 onwards. This stance is causing considerable discontent within the community, but at first glance appears to be supported by hard market data.

The vast majority of all software units sold on the PlayStation 5 are now digital copies. Physical discs in retail stores are a negligible niche market.

Three out of four consoles have hardware that's rubbish.

Current market data from the US analyst firm circana This paints a bizarre picture. Since the console's launch in 2020, only 27 percent of all units sold in the US have been the Digital Edition only. Almost three-quarters of buyers deliberately opted for the more expensive version with a disc drive.

The trend is shifting only slowly. In October 2024, the share of the Digital Edition was still a modest 18 percent. The reasons for the slight increase to 27 percent are pragmatic. General price increases for console hardware are forcing customers with limited purchasing power to buy the cheapest model on the market. Added to this is the manufacturer's official announcement that it will completely discontinue disc production from 2028 onwards. The market is reacting. Inevitably.

The continued high demand for physical playback options is also demonstrated by the sell-out of the separately available, attachable disc drive. This accessory was sold out across the board for months. The actual market penetration of drives is therefore even higher than the console sales figures alone would suggest.

The expensive illusion of one's own decision

The figures reveal a paradoxical consumer behavior among gamers. Millions of users invest extra money when buying hardware to keep the theoretical option of discs open. At the checkout, however, the reality is different. Convenience trumps principles. These same buyers largely download their titles directly from the PlayStation Store.

Sony uses precisely this contradiction for the own argumentationThe manufacturer evaluates actual software purchasing behavior, not the hardware options purchased for the living room. The drive becomes mere decoration. An expensive way to soothe one's conscience.

The transition to the PS6 will exacerbate this conflict. Even if the next generation of consoles launches without an internal disc drive, the need for playback devices for existing PS4 and PS5 collections will remain. Sony has so far ignored these collections in its official discourse.

Anyone who spends hundreds of euros on a disc drive and then, out of convenience, buys every new release digitally, is financing their own disenfranchisement. The outrage over the demise of the disc is hypocritical. Mass consumer behavior has long since buried the physical medium.