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The end of discs? Why Sony's digital mandate could alienate casual gamers.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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PlayStation without discs? Analyst Rhys Elliot predicts tough times ahead for budget gamers. Why the end of used games is scaring away new players.

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Analyst Rhys Elliot warns of Sony's move away from physical games. The exit from the disc business significantly increases the cost of console gaming and could drive younger and price-conscious players directly into the arms of mobile and free-to-play games.

Analyst Rhys Elliot of Alinea Analytics is sounding the alarm: Sony's move away from optical drives will hit gamers with limited budgets particularly hard. The financial barrier to entry into the PlayStation ecosystem is thus drastically increasing.

The end of cheap used games

The purchase price of a console alone often exceeds $700 these days, while new AAA blockbusters consistently hover around the $80 mark. Until now, there was a reliable way out for budget-conscious gamers: used discs, rentals, or borrowing from friends. Anyone buying a game on disc can drastically reduce the cost by reselling it after completing the game.

Without a disc drive, this entire ecosystem collapses. Every digital purchase takes place exclusively in the PlayStation Store. At full price. That hurts.

Short-term margins versus long-term community

From a business perspective, Sony is trying to offset rising hardware and production costs. Digital sales generate significantly higher revenues per capita for the company because the margin bypasses intermediaries and goes directly to Sony.

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But this sole focus on maximum profitability is a temporary illusion. If the entry price for consoles and games quickly reaches the $1.000 mark, casual gamers and younger target groups will look elsewhere. Free-to-play, cloud gaming, and mobile titles are already readily available. Sony is thus cutting off the cheapest entry point into its own system.

While abandoning discs might make Sony's balance sheets look better in the short term, for us gamers it's a clear step backward. A code in a cardboard box offers neither collector's value nor resale options. If Sony stifles the used market, the console loses one of its biggest advantages over the PC: its uncomplicated and flexible entry point.

Do you still regularly buy your games used on disc, or are you completely digital in the store?

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