Dirt and scaffold: First leaks from the Elden Ring film set

First images from the set of Garland's "Elden Ring" adaptation have surfaced online. The footage shows a public execution and confirms rumors about the casting. Is this the start of the most epic video game adaptation ever?

A leaked set video offers a first look at the visual realization of what is arguably the game's most controversial character. The footage shows the preparation for an execution scene, in which extras throw tomatoes at the "Dung Eater." The costume design opts for gritty realism rather than polished CGI armor. Alex Garland appears to be translating the grotesque nature of the source material into the physical world without embellishment. The scenery appears dirty, raw, and eschews the usual Hollywood aesthetic.

The leaks also specify the Cast list in Elden RingEmma Laird appears in the photos wearing a costume that clearly identifies her as Marika. Kit Connor was also spotted on set, fueling speculation about his role as a possible protagonist or key NPC. Studio A24 has not yet commented on the authenticity of the images. Production at Pinewood Studios in the UK is proceeding under strict secrecy.

The break with the sublime

The decision to introduce the Dung Eater through a public humiliation is a calculated break with the grandeur of other fantasy productions. It depicts the breakdown of order in the In-Between Lands on a human, almost banal level. Garland ignores pathos and focuses on the cruelty of the lore. Those expecting epic battles in the style of classic blockbusters might be overwhelmed by this down-to-earth ugliness.

The decision to use the IMAX format isn't a trivial gimmick, but a necessity given the source material. Garland's production utilizes the native aspect ratio to capture the vertical architecture of the interplanetary landscapes. Anyone familiar with the game knows that the distance between the lowest point of Siofra and the top of the Earth Tree simply cannot be squeezed into standard widescreen. The widescreen format would stifle the monumentality. IMAX provides the necessary space for this visual gigantism.

The film will be released in theaters on March 3, 2028.