Weak handheld sales figures: Microsoft lures developers with bonus margins

Microsoft is apparently offering developers a higher revenue share for the first million US dollars in sales, provided they optimize their titles for the Microsoft Store and support the "Play Anywhere" feature. The new incentive program aims to increase the appeal of its own ecosystem compared to Steam and PlayStation.

At its core, this involves linking PC and console licenses: Anyone who buys a game in the Microsoft Store should be able to use it on both platforms at no extra cost. According to reports from the Broken Silicon Podcast Although this program is officially voluntary, developers perceive it as a forced attempt to push games into the often-avoided Microsoft Store.

Revenue sharing as leverage against store avoidance

According to the leak, developers will receive a better margin on the first $1.000.000 in revenue if they meet specific performance requirements. Microsoft is demanding that titles run "well" or "greatly" on handheld devices like the ASUS ROG Ally or the Lenovo Legion Go.

In practice, this means additional technical effort:

Additional patching effort: Updates must be maintained separately for the Steam version and the Microsoft Store version.

Updates must be maintained separately for the Steam version and the Microsoft Store version. Launcher conflicts: Many publishers prefer their own launchers, which are difficult to reconcile with Microsoft's strict store requirements.

Many publishers prefer their own launchers, which are difficult to reconcile with Microsoft's strict store requirements. Platform prioritization: Studios usually prioritize PlayStation or Steam due to market share; the Microsoft Store is often completely ignored due to technical hurdles.

The aggressive strategy is apparently driven by disappointing hardware figures. Estimates suggest that Microsoft's handheld division generates only around $160 million in revenue per quarter, which equates to approximately 200.000 units sold. With less than one million devices sold annually, the platform lags far behind expectations and its competitors.

More flexibility, less exclusivity

The focus on "Play Anywhere" thus serves as a strategic foundation for the Xbox Project HelixThis is a planned hybrid platform combining PC and console. Microsoft is laying the groundwork for a scenario in which the classic console loses importance and the ecosystem is defined solely by software availability.

Those who buy within the Microsoft ecosystem benefit from cross-buy features and better integration with Windows handhelds. However, the pressure on developers doesn't automatically lead to better games, but primarily to greater store visibility. Should Microsoft position itself as a pure software and service provider in the long term, the classic Xbox hardware experience could disappear in the medium term.