Screamer: New update reduces story pressure

Milestone has released a comprehensive update for the anime arcade racing game "Screamer," which was released in March. The patch introduces direct menu selection, targeted character balancing, and cleans up the online leaderboards by removing cheaters.

The game will no longer automatically launch you into the tournament story mode upon first launch. Instead, you'll land in the main menu. Milestone is responding to community feedback with this change. Players can now practice, test the game mechanics, or adjust settings before their first race. This change also applies to the demo. Tutorials are now accessible directly from the pause menu in all modes.

Interventions in balancing the drivers

Milestone is also tweaking individual character stats. Aisha's ability now recharges after 45 seconds, granting her free shields multiple times during races. Simultaneously, the activation threshold for her SGU increases from 268 km/h to 282,5 km/h, reducing her top speed.

Frederick benefits from higher generation rates for passive synchronization and active switching. Fermi's maximum entropy increases by one point. A bug with Akane has been fixed. She could previously activate her strike and ability boost simultaneously. This advantage has been removed.

Exploits patched and console performance improved.

The developers are cracking down on the leaderboards. Leaderboard times based on cheating have been deleted. In the points challenge, the team has also removed the pause button exploit that was being used to cheat high scores.

Steering wheel users will receive fixes for faulty force feedback on certain peripherals. The feedback can now be correctly adjusted in the menu. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, optimizations have been made to the response time. The controls feel more direct on these consoles. This specific change does not affect PC players.

Milestone also fixes annoying usability issues and finally puts the entry point on a solid foundation. The fact that Aisha's shield cooldown is now fixed at 45 seconds and her top speed threshold has been increased significantly weakens the previous meta pick.