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Sea of ​​Remnants: Gamescom showcase reveals beta launch

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Sea of ​​Remnants showcased plenty of gameplay at Gamescom 2026. The closed beta test for the pirate adventure starts in December 2026.

Sea of ​​Remnants Preview

A gameplay video over ten minutes long, shown at Gamescom 2026, reveals the pirate adventure "Sea of ​​Remnants" in its full glory for the first time. The developer directly links this footage to a concrete announcement for the community: the closed beta phase begins in December.

Rough sea battles and constantimusical accompaniment

The gameplay revolves around maritime battles, deserted island areas, and the constant accompaniment of the in-game band Ranbo Band. Players navigate their ships through dense fog banks, unleash broadsides on enemy crews, and repair their own decks under fire. All of this is accompanied by raucous pirate slurs, while the music is seamlessly integrated into the gameplay.

The gameplay focuses heavily on the Teamwork of the crew on deckOne player takes the helm, while others defend the ship or open fire on enemy ships.

The movement feels dynamic as a result. The ships maneuver quite quickly through the waves, and aiming the cannons is forgiving of minor errors. Whether the mix of arcade and seafaring elements will be sustainable in the long run remains the key question for everyday multiplayer gameplay.

December will bring the first test.

The closed beta test scheduled for December will be the first real stress test for the combat system and server infrastructure. Only then will it become clear whether the controls at sea are precise enough and how much teamwork is required against human opponents.

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Sea of ​​Remnants Preview
Sea of ​​Remnants – Pirate Adventure delivers great presentation, but confusing gameplay

The combination of gritty cannon duels and almost melancholic sea shanties sets the game apart visually and audibly from its competitors. The visual presentation of the waves and fog fields already appears fluid in the video. Fans of pirate games will finally get the chance to take the helm themselves this winter. Registration for the beta is expected to open in the coming weeks.

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