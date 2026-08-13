Six years of PS5: Is a real weakness in the liquid metal cooling now becoming apparent?

After almost six years of continuous use, reports of dried-out liquid metal cooling systems in the PlayStation 5 are increasing. A recent case from a repair shop has once again put the gaming community on high alert.

Dry die and damaged heat sink

A technician disassembled an early PS5, revision CFI-1116, which had been sent in due to extreme overheating. The damage pattern after opening was clear. The liquid metal was unevenly distributed on the APU. One area of ​​the die was completely dry.

A hard deposit had formed on the heatsink, leaving a permanently altered surface even after thorough cleaning. The repair technician is now publicly questioning whether liquid metal should even be applied to such damaged material, or whether it would be better to switch directly to alternatives like the phase-change pad PTM7950.

That's unfortunate. But it's just a single case so far, not yet a widespread phenomenon.

To speak of a genuine design flaw, thousands of comparable consoles and an independent laboratory analysis would be needed. Nevertheless, this case comes at a critical time. The hardware of the first wave is approaching the six-year mark. Right now, it will become clear how durable Sony's cooling concept truly is in everyday use.

Horizontally operated – and yet affected

One detail from the repair report is particularly interesting. The console in question has been positioned horizontally since its purchase on day one. This contradicts the old community theory that the liquid metal only migrates downwards and leaks out when the console is positioned vertically due to gravity. Here, the distribution changed without any apparent gravitational influence.

This doesn't mean that laying it flat will destroy the hardware. That's utter nonsense. It simply shows that horizontal positioning by no means guarantees the prevention of material changes over the years.

The repair service claims to handle up to ten defective consoles daily. Besides faulty HDMI ports, broken RAM, and SSD damage, liquid metal is a recurring cause of problems. However, these figures need to be put into perspective. Customers who visit a repair shop typically bring in a defective device. Naturally, a repair shop never sees the millions of consoles that have been running silently and without complaint for years.

Cleaned off the crust! The APU die is pristine and mirror smooth, but the heatsink block has permanent scarring where the plating was compromised.

Two questions for techs:

Do you put fresh LM back on a scarred block?

Or is it time to move these straight to PTM7950?#ConsoleRepair... pic.twitter.com/YgAKKB5EY2 — modyfikatorcasper (@Modyfikator89) August 11, 2026

Sony itself played a key role in the design of the PS5 Pro improvedThe contact surface with the APU has been redesigned to hold the liquid metal more securely in place. A clear indication that lessons have been learned in Tokyo.

Wear and tear or a genuine design flaw?

Panic is unwarranted. All hardware ages, and thermal interface materials lose their optimal consistency over half a decade. Nevertheless, we need to remain vigilant. The coming months will reveal whether the first PS5 units are experiencing a high failure rate due to overheating issues, or whether we're simply dealing with a normal rate of failure.

Do you have a first-generation PS5 from 2020/2021 and does the fan now get noticeably louder during demanding games than on day one?