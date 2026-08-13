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Six maps to start with: Where Hell Let Loose: Vietnam takes us today

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Hell Let Loose: Vietnam this morning with 6 maps. From Thanh Hóa Bridge to Đắk Tô Airfield: All locations and features at a glance.

Hell Let Loose Vietnam

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launches today, delivering six different battlefields right from the start. Team17 throws us into dense jungles, flooded river deltas, and heavily fortified military bases from day one.

Vertical battles and river wars

Six maps at launch provide a solid foundation. The developers haven't simply slapped a green texture onto the old Westfront maps. The new geography completely changes the gameplay.

The Thanh Hoa Bridge forces merciless bottlenecks around the famous Dragon's Jaw. River crossings and freight yards demand intense close-quarters combat. At the same time, the surrounding peaks offer ideal sniper positions. Period. Huế Outskirts shifts the focus to vertical battles between terraced fields and industrial complexes. It feels cramped. And it's meant to.

Van Tuong and Quang Ngai rely heavily on amphibious warfare. The river networks in Van Tuong make patrol boats indispensable for flanking maneuvers. This isn't just for show. Quang Ngai combines typhoon mud, cave systems, and open lowlands. Anyone who dislikes standing knee-deep in water while being bombarded from the cliffs will suffer here.

Hell Let Loose Virtnam Maps
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Maps

Free runways and dense docks

The remaining two maps break free from the dense greenery. Đắk Tô Airfield centers the action around a vast, artillery-cratered runway. Unobstructed lines of sight give tanks and reconnaissance aircraft the upper hand. Simply running across the open gravel is suicide. Discipline trumps recklessness here.

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Cam Ranh Port completes the starter pack. Supply docks, dried-up riverbeds, and sand dunes characterize the area. Boat battles on the southern waterway meet intense house-to-house fighting in the industrial halls. The mix is ​​just right. We get ambushes in dense undergrowth, open tank areas, and urban combat all in one package.

Team17 has delivered a strong launch lineup. The tactical variety between open runways and narrow river channels guarantees true squad play from minute one. Now they just need to maintain consistent performance when the first artillery hits tomorrow.

On which of the six maps will you start your first round tomorrow, and which historical scenario are you still missing in the game?

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