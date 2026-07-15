Naval battle instead of street fighting: Battlefield 6 brings real naval action in Season 4

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios will launch the fourth season for “Battlefield 6” on July 21, 2026, integrating full-fledged naval battles into the multiplayer mode for the first time.

The announcement comes via a new gameplay trailer, shifting the focus away from the urban canyons of recent updates towards open waters, island chains and destructive coastal patrols.

Tsuru Reef breaks size record

The centerpiece of the upcoming update is the new map Tsuru Reef. DICE is delivering the largest battlefield in the game's history, even surpassing the massive Railway map. Golmud It overshadows everything else. The layout consists of a sprawling chain of tropical islands connected by shoals and bridges, but above all, it offers an extremely large amount of open water.

This is where the new, dynamic wave system comes into play. The waves alter the lines of sight for boats, making precise aiming with mounted guns more difficult. Players must be prepared for constant movement. Standing still means a swift pixelated death.

Additionally, the series classic Wake Island returns later in Season 4. The horseshoe-shaped Pacific island has been adapted for the modern setting and more destructive gameplay of Battlefield 6. A stranded aircraft carrier in the center of the lagoon serves as a central, fiercely contested flag point. This forces teams to actively secure the waterways with boats, rather than simply using them as fast transit routes.

The new tools for naval warfare

The arsenal is being specifically upgraded for water warfare. On the water, the primary focus is on two new floating vessels: the heavy RCB-90 patrol boat, which, equipped with automatic weaponry, can dominate coastal areas, and the agile 7.7m NSW RHIB fast attack craft for rapid flanking maneuvers across the water.

Infantrymen receive four new firearms, including the long-range Interdictor sniper rifle. Those who prefer to operate in the air or on the ground will have to adapt: ​​jets and helicopters launch attacks on ships, while mobile air defense vehicles secure the bay from the beaches. A true Combined Arms scenario unfolds across three dimensions.

The Top Gun mystery on the horizon

At the end of the trailer, an audio detail is causing speculation in the community. The distinctive guitar riff composed by Harold Faltermeyer from the action classic Top Gun can be heard.

DICE is clearly hinting at a collaboration. Whether this involves purely cosmetic skins for fighter jets, or whether a special carrier-based game mode will be integrated, remains to be seen. According to the developers, the official announcement will follow next week with the start of the season.

With Season 4, DICE delivers precisely the feature that the main game has lacked in multiplayer since launch: genuine, tactical depth on the water. The combination of gigantic maps like Tsuru Reef, the return of Wake Island, and the dynamic waves creates a gameplay dynamism that loosens up the often rigid gunplay of the previous games. Anyone who has missed the classic sandbox feel of earlier installments will have a very good reason to jump back in on July 21st.