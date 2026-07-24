SEGA is sticking with physical media: honorable, but hopeless?

Sega President Shuji Utsumi is sticking with physical media. While Sony plans to completely phase out disc production by 2028, the Japanese publisher emphasizes the value of physical media. A noble gesture, but one with an expiration date.

The numbers behind the romance

Utsumi confirmed to the Famitsu The strategic direction of his company. Digital distribution is essential for accessing global markets due to the growing PC market. At the same time, the manager referred to Sega's history as a former console manufacturer. They do not intend to completely abandon the culture of physical media, but rather cultivate it alongside their digital business.

Reality, however, ruthlessly thwarts this approach. Physical sales of multiplatform titles already often account for only a single-digit percentage of total revenue. The PC sector exists almost exclusively digitally anyway. If platform owners close the interfaces, the desire for physical media will vanish into thin air.

"To tap into this market, we believe it is important to advance our digitalization. We tend to think from a physical perspective, so I believe we need to think more digitally and act more globally."

Romance meets closed ecosystems

Publishers are dependent on the console manufacturers' infrastructure. If Sony develops a PS6 without an optical drive and Microsoft follows suit with the Xbox Helix in a future hardware generation, the option of discs automatically disappears. A third-party manufacturer cannot produce media for systems that don't accept discs.

Sega's move reads like a well-intentioned nod to collectors and nostalgics, but it lacks any operational clout. Without its own hardware, the competition dictates distribution channels. The decision doesn't lie in Tokyo, but in San Mateo and Redmond.

Sega is delivering pleasing PR for collectors, but its position is one without leverage. Once the PS6 and the next Xbox model launch purely digitally, discs will be relegated to the archives. Games will either be bought digitally or not at all.