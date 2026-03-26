Serious Sam: Shatterverse – Co-op roguelite from Behaviour Interactive announced

Behaviour Interactive and Devolver Digital are launching "Serious Sam: Shatterverse", a multiplayer FPS in roguelite format where up to five players can cooperatively fight against Mental's hordes.

"Serious Sam: Shatterverse“Breaks with the classic linear structure of the main series and instead relies on procedurally varying playthroughs in an unstable multiverse. The title is not being developed by series creator Croteam, but by Behaviour Interactive, who are using the brand's 25th anniversary to transform the run-and-gun principle into a modern service or session model.”

Multiverse mechanics and co-op focus

At the heart of the gameplay is the cooperation of five different incarnations of Sam "Serious" Stone. The narrative justification is provided by the antagonist Mental, whose meddling has torn the fabric of reality apart. Players navigate through handcrafted, yet dynamically composed arenas.

The game combines familiar elements with new mechanics:

Weapons arsenal: A mix of classics (like the Cannon or Minigun) and new, “irresponsible” weapons.

A mix of classics (like the Cannon or Minigun) and new, “irresponsible” weapons. Roguelite Loop: Players collect bonuses and modifiers during runs. If a team fails, temporary upgrades are lost, while permanent unlocks ensure progress.

Players collect bonuses and modifiers during runs. If a team fails, temporary upgrades are lost, while permanent unlocks ensure progress. Anomalies: Optional portals offer high-risk scenarios that can either massively accelerate a run or end it immediately.

Croteam's decision to outsource development is an interesting move. While "Serious Sam 4" and Siberian Mayhem rather conservatively stuck to the old formula, "Serious Sam: Shatterverse" signals an attempt to open the brand up to the current market.

Behaviour Interactive brings experience in persistent multiplayer systems – expertise that Croteam previously lacked. The shift to 5-player co-op and roguelite elements brings the game closer to titles like Helldivers 2 or Risk of Rain 2, without abandoning its characteristic "run backwards and fire continuously" gameplay.

"Serious Sam: Shatterverse" is not "Serious Sam 5." It's an attempt to modernize a 25-year-old franchise using the expertise of a multiplayer specialist. Its success will depend on whether the hit feedback and enemy hordes retain the impact of the originals, while the loot and leveling system of the roguelite mechanics provides long-term motivation. Skepticism is always warranted with licensed genre leaps, but the combination of Devolver's flair for the absurd and Behaviour's technical expertise is a solid foundation.