Server shutdown for Firewall Ultra: Sony secretly pulls the plug on PS VR2

Sony will officially bury the online shooter "Firewall Ultra" on September 17, 2026. The company buried the announcement in a three-year-old blog post, while the studio responsible, First Contact Entertainment, has long since ceased to exist.

Sony has already removed "Firewall Ultra" from the store. Anyone who owns the game will be left with a worthless piece of data on their SSD starting in September, as the online requirement renders the title completely unusable without server support.

The manner of communication once again exposes the publisher's disinterest in its own VR community. Instead of an official press release or direct information to buyers, Sony is using the edit function of an old launch post as a digital gravestone. This signals unmistakably: We're no longer interested in this project, consider it dead.

Hardware without a software backbone

The demise of "Firewall Ultra" is not an isolated incident, but rather a symptom of a dying platform. First Contact Entertainment already announced its intention to discontinue the service at the end of 2023. closed, because the development costs for AAA VR titles are on the PS-VR2 The number of users is completely disproportionate to the installed base. Sony is letting its hardware starve.

When even first-party shooter projects are scrapped after less than three years, every potential developer lacks planning security. The netcode and eye-tracking features of "Firewall Ultra" were technically ambitious, but useless if the publisher shuts down the infrastructure before the game has even had a chance to reach its full potential.

Stay away from PS VR2

Anyone shelling out €600 for a headset expects a roadmap, not server shutdowns announced via a sneaky blog update. Since launch, Sony has barely released any in-house AAA blockbusters, instead squeezing out every last cent from this niche market with often lackluster ports.

The closure of First Contact Entertainment marked the end of these ambitions – the demise of "Firewall Ultra" is now the final nail in the coffin. The initial enthusiasm (including ours) for the hardware has, in retrospect, proven to be a huge mistake, one that the community has paid dearly for.

Hit or miss? A clear and predictable flop. The PS VR2 is, at this point, a technologically obsolete device with no future. Sony sacrificed "Firewall Ultra" and the studio behind it because they lost faith in their own VR ecosystem. Anyone still investing in PS VR2 or games today is playing Russian roulette with their wallet.