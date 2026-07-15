Shawn Layden calls for more Xbox competition to combat the PlayStation monoculture.

Former Sony boss Shawn Layden warns of a lack of innovation in the gaming market due to the current stumble of Xbox and calls for a return to real hardware competition.
The recent wave of layoffs of 3.200 employees at Microsoft's gaming division underscores the deep crisis facing PlayStation's rival. A dominant market leader is paralyzing the entire ecosystem.
The paralysis caused by the one-win market
Layden draws a comparison to the era of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Back then, both companies spurred each other on through aggressive differentiation. Today, according to the former manager, Sony's quasi-monopoly leads to risk-averse behavior and a focus on expensive mainstream monocultures.
When every production costs hundreds of millions of dollars, there's no room for experimentation. The result is creative stagnation or products that miss the mark with the core target audience.
The crisis at Xbox is self-inflicted. Years of billion-dollar acquisitions without sustainable margin growth are now taking their toll. The announced restructuring, which will lay off half the workforce immediately and the rest over the next year, is the result of this strategy.
The market is not shrinking, but Xbox hardware sales are stagnating at a level that can no longer refinance the bloated studio structure.
“I truly hope – and I mean this sincerely – that Xbox finds a way to become competitive again in the console hardware market. It might sound strange coming from me, but back in the days of the PS3 and the 360, those were the golden days of the console wars. It was like Muhammad Ali versus Joe Frazier. Everyone had a stake in it. Everyone had either Team Blue or Team Green – depending on their preference – that they supported. And it was so vibrant that it energized the entire gaming industry.”
For gamers, this development is a disaster. Without the pressure of a strong competitor, Sony can dictate the prices for hardware and peripherals. The reports about the end of the physical disc drive on PlayStation by 2028 show where this is headed without resistance: total control of the digital marketplace.
Gamers need a strong Xbox hardware ecosystem to prevent price and feature dictates. Currently, Microsoft is no longer providing this counterweight.
Right now, it would be incredibly easy to compete with the PS6. Simply commit to discs (even if most discs only contain a download license) and ship the next Xbox with a disc drive. (I'd even be happy with a cheaper but otherwise equivalent digital version with less hard drive storage.) Keep Game Pass affordable and reduce the number of day-one games on it. Add big games to Game Pass no sooner than a year later. Release games like the Gothic 2 remake (if it comes out), the Witcher 1 remake, Tomb Raider, and KDC 3 as timed Xbox exclusives. Also, make Xbox franchises like Gears of War, Halo, Forza, and Fable exclusive. That would make Xbox competitive again.
He's absolutely right, the good man 💯
While Microsoft itself has dug its own grave, effectively becoming a permanent rowing club, the community, myself included, has played its part in bringing the Xbox to this point. This constant gaslighting by the community towards others, with claims like "the Xbox is dead" or "the worst company" on social media and all those hate channels on YouTube, has contributed significantly to the brand's current position.
And now everyone and their mothers are whining about what PlayStation will do to their favorite hobby starting in 2028. We were just talking about blatant hypocrisy the other day and how incredibly nauseating it makes you want to vomit.
Xbox is currently making a real effort, but they're already backpedaling, while the community continues to do exactly what they do best. This will take years of development and improvement, from both sides, and I'm curious to see who will demonstrate greater perseverance.
I'm pessimistic – and I have to say, unfortunately – as an early Xbox user, I had some amazing times. The 360/PS3 was the best console I've ever experienced, and it was on par with the competition. Things went downhill with the Xbox One, and now, with the X, it's hit rock bottom. I hope Xbox returns to its former glory, but I seriously doubt it. The next generation, which is just around the corner, will have an even harder time. I don't think sales figures will be as high as this generation, but I believe Sony will again have the advantage and set the standard.