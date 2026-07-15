Shawn Layden calls for more Xbox competition to combat the PlayStation monoculture.

Former Sony boss Shawn Layden warns of a lack of innovation in the gaming market due to the current stumble of Xbox and calls for a return to real hardware competition.

The recent wave of layoffs of 3.200 employees at Microsoft's gaming division underscores the deep crisis facing PlayStation's rival. A dominant market leader is paralyzing the entire ecosystem.

The paralysis caused by the one-win market

Layden draws a comparison to the era of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Back then, both companies spurred each other on through aggressive differentiation. Today, according to the former manager, Sony's quasi-monopoly leads to risk-averse behavior and a focus on expensive mainstream monocultures.

When every production costs hundreds of millions of dollars, there's no room for experimentation. The result is creative stagnation or products that miss the mark with the core target audience.

The crisis at Xbox is self-inflicted. Years of billion-dollar acquisitions without sustainable margin growth are now taking their toll. The announced restructuring, which will lay off half the workforce immediately and the rest over the next year, is the result of this strategy.

The market is not shrinking, but Xbox hardware sales are stagnating at a level that can no longer refinance the bloated studio structure.

“I truly hope – and I mean this sincerely – that Xbox finds a way to become competitive again in the console hardware market. It might sound strange coming from me, but back in the days of the PS3 and the 360, those were the golden days of the console wars. It was like Muhammad Ali versus Joe Frazier. Everyone had a stake in it. Everyone had either Team Blue or Team Green – depending on their preference – that they supported. And it was so vibrant that it energized the entire gaming industry.”

For gamers, this development is a disaster. Without the pressure of a strong competitor, Sony can dictate the prices for hardware and peripherals. The reports about the end of the physical disc drive on PlayStation by 2028 show where this is headed without resistance: total control of the digital marketplace.

Gamers need a strong Xbox hardware ecosystem to prevent price and feature dictates. Currently, Microsoft is no longer providing this counterweight.