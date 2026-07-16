Shawn Layden: GTA 6 masks the stagnation of the gaming industry and warns against the PS6

Although the gaming industry generates around 220 to 250 billion US dollars in revenue globally, it only ever reaches the same isolated target group and stagnates in creative breadth.

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden reached this harsh conclusion in an interview with KotakuWhile the industry eagerly anticipates the release of "GTA 6" like an asteroid impact, Layden warns of a dangerous narrowing of the market. The focus on the same, extremely expensive blockbuster formats systematically excludes billions of potential players.

The dead end of blockbuster stagnation

Budgets for AAA productions have long since reached hundreds of millions. To recoup these sums, publishers no longer take any risks. The result is a creative monoculture. Whether it's a zombie apocalypse, a space marine shooter, or the classic fantasy scenario with scantily clad knights and dragons: the industry clones its successes instead of exploring new genres.

This is not sustainable. According to Layden, the market is not currently growing through new customers. It is merely being artificially inflated by the more aggressive monetization of the same, already active core target group. Those who have never been interested in Call of Duty, Gran Turismo, or Grand Theft Auto will not be converted by even bigger sequels to these franchises.

The industry ultimately stagnates at a high financial level, while its real social influence remains negligible compared to music or film.

Expensive hardware with no added value in terms of gameplay

This software stagnation also affects the upcoming console generations, including the PS6 and Xbox Helix. Layden is critical of a potential PS6 if technical evolution is once again limited to purely incremental upgrades. Slightly higher frame rates or marginally more precise ray tracing don't justify a hardware purchase costing several hundred euros for the general public.

Without new gaming experiences, the raw power of modern chips goes to waste. To expand the market, the former Sony CEO calls for a global decentralization of game development. Instead of pumping hundreds of millions into the next standard sequel from California or Japan, the industry must support developers from regions like Uruguay or Bulgaria to unleash completely untapped cultural influences and gameplay ideas.

According to Layden, the era of unbridled AAA growth is reaching its physical and economic limits. As long as publishers shy away from the financial risk of new ideas, the PS5 Pro or an upcoming PS6 will remain mere luxury upgrades for enthusiasts without genuine software revolutions. True innovation in the coming years will not come from the established major studios, but from the niches of the global indie market.