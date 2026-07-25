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Shawn Layden plans publishing initiative for AA games based on the PS2 model

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Shawn Layden is planning a new publishing initiative for AA games. The former PlayStation boss is aiming for budgets under $30 million and 15 hours of gameplay.

Shawn Layden

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden is building a publishing structure specifically designed to finance mid-sized games with a focus on core mechanics and shorter playtimes. This is the industry veteran's response to soaring development costs and the declining risk appetite of major publishers.

Budget explosion stifles creative experimentation

A leading AAA title of the PlayStation 4 era consumed around $150 million in pure development costs towards the end of the console's life cycle. For current PS5 productions, these sums rise to between $300 and $400 million.

The consequence of this development is an unprecedented risk aversion among publishers. Those who invest hundreds of millions of dollars almost exclusively approve sequels, established licenses, or tried-and-tested open-world templates. Niche ideas fall through the cracks. It's simply not profitable.

The pursuit of photorealistic 4K graphics at 60 frames per second ties up hundreds of developers for periods of five to seven years. At the same time, data from platform operators shows that less than half of buyers actually play these 60-hour epics until the credits roll. Creating assets for gigantic game worlds consumes resources without providing the player with a proportional increase in gameplay mechanics. The industry is trapped in a cost spiral.

Focus on mechanics rather than graphics fetishism

During the PS2 era, development budgets were in the single-digit millions, which allowed studios a calculable tolerance for failure. A flop didn't automatically mean the end for the entire studio back then.

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Layden's new publishing initiative aims to bridge the gap between pure indie productions and bloated blockbusters. The goal is to focus on carefully planned projects with budgets in the low tens of millions and a focused playtime of 12 to 15 hours.

MetricModern AAA projectPlanned AA model (PS2 style)
Development budget300 – 400 million USD10 – 30 million USD
development time5 - 7 Jahre2 - 3 Jahre
Playing time50 – 100+ hours12 – 15 hours
FocusPhotorealism, open world, monetizationGameplay mechanics, original genres
Risk toleranceNear zero (Only sequels/GaaS)High (Experimental Concepts)

For players, this approach means a higher release frequency and greater gameplay variety. Instead of the same old open-world formulas, the focus shifts back to unique game concepts that don't require artificial padding.

Shawn Layden's diagnosis hits the nail on the head regarding the current console generation. Current AAA production is financially unsustainable and creates a content monoculture on PS5 and PC. Whether his planned publishing initiative can actually solve the problem depends on the specific capitalization and the selected development teams. For the consumer, a renaissance of AA games would be a real boon: more courage to experiment, shorter loading times for innovations, and games that can actually be completed in everyday life.

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SOURCES:Eurogamer
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Mark Westside
25. July 2026 22: 41

A dream come true. I think that's great. Even better if that's also reflected in the price.

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