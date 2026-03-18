Shift Up is taking a chance: Project Spirits will be the “Korean Expedition 33”

Shift Up is capitalizing on the massive momentum of "Stellar Blade" for a completely new project. Project Spirits is an RPG inspired by the recent surprise hit "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33".

The success of “Stellar Blade“Shift Up has definitively catapulted itself into the A-list, but instead of relying solely on EVE, the studio is taking a bold course with Project Spirits. While the core team in Korea is already working on the official sequel to Stellar Blade – which, incidentally, is rumored to be released simultaneously for multiple platforms – Project Spirits is being developed primarily by Chinese partner studios.”

The goal for 2027: A turn-based combat system that captures the tactical depth and impact of the reigning Game of the Year, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33".

Inspiration from the champion

That Shift Up is specifically inspired by "Clair Obscure: Expedition 33" is no coincidence. Sandfall Interactive's game revolutionized the genre with its real-time turn-based hybrid gameplay and demonstrated that turn-based combat is anything but outdated.

We can probably expect a combat system in Project Spirits that rewards timing and precision, rather than just clicking through menus. This is a strong indication that they don't simply want to produce another generic knock-off.

New details about Project Spirits:



– Still targeting 2027

– Turn-Based, huge influence by Expedition 33

– PVE Hunting Title

– Entirely made in China, with little help from Korea

– Employees were not that excited about the game https://t.co/yEIsuM5VRS pic.twitter.com/XtXmTHcvTC — Lunatic Ignus (@ignusthewise) March 18, 2026

Skepticism behind the scenes?

Despite the exciting premise, there are some setbacks. Reports indicate that enthusiasm within Shift Up's Korean headquarters is rather muted. Since the project has been almost entirely outsourced to China, it currently appears to be a side project, running in the background.

Furthermore, gacha mechanics are set to play a role – a red flag for many who hoped for a purely premium experience after "Stellar Blade." It remains to be seen whether the monetization will overwhelm the atmosphere of the "Eastern Fantasy" setting, or whether the gameplay, as with its inspiration Expedition 33, can stand on its own.

The inspiration drawn from "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" is phenomenal, as this combat system is currently the gold standard. Shift Up needs to prove that they can maintain the quality of Stellar Blade even without polishing every single pixel themselves.

What do you think: Can a turn-based RPG with gacha mechanics even capture the epic atmosphere of Expedition 33, or will Shift Up burn its fingers here?