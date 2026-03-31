Shinji Mikami is developing an action RPG at Unbound Games: Announcement imminent

Shinji Mikami, creator of Resident Evil, is working as Creative Director at Unbound Games on a new AAA IP based on Unreal Engine 5. The project is described as an action RPG and, according to recent teasers, will be officially revealed soon.

Shinji Mikami returns to game development after his departure from Tango Gameworks (2023) with a large-scale project which, according to a recent video message, aims to have a lasting impact on the market.

Action RPG instead of survival horror

After defining the horror genre for decades – from the beginnings of Resident Evil to Dino Crisis and The Evil Within – Mikami's new project marks a milestone. Unbound Games a genre shift. The development is based on the following key points.

The technical foundation is Unreal Engine 5, which clearly places the project on current hardware standards like PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and likely means it will utilize modern features like Nanite and Lumen. The fact that around 50 people are currently working on the title suggests that, for a AAA production, it's in an early stage of development or undergoing highly focused pre-production.

By classifying itself as an action RPG, Mikami also breaks with its roots in linear survival horror; instead of narrow corridors, more complex character systems and more expansive game worlds can be expected, underlining a strategic realignment of the studio.

Strategic Context and Unbound Games

The choice of Unbound Games as the studio signals a fresh start, moving away from the large publisher structures of Bethesda or Capcom. Mikami's statement that he wants to change the world with a "mystery partner" suggests funding from a still-unknown heavyweight partner – platform owners or specialized investment groups are possibilities.

Historically, Mikami has repeatedly proven his ability to establish mechanics that set industry standards. While "Resident Evil 4" revolutionized the third-person action genre, it remains to be seen whether he can transfer this innovative power to the saturated field of action role-playing games.

Mikami is clearly leaving his comfort zone of "horror" here. The switch to Unreal Engine 5 promises technically up-to-date fare, but success will depend on whether his team at Unbound Games can find the necessary scale to compete in the AAA segment against established RPG giants. The announced reveal will have to show whether there's any real gameplay substance behind the "world-changing" rhetoric.