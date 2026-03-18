Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – Joe Musashi clashes with Majima and Eggman in the new DLC

On April 3rd, Sega sends Joe Musashi on a DLC adventure in "Shinobi: Art of Vengeance" that will make our nostalgia hearts beat faster. With the "Villain Tier DLC," we'll encounter icons like Goro Majima and Dr. Eggman.

We've known Lizardcube has a knack for aesthetics since the main game, but the selection of new bosses is a real highlight. In five new levels, we not only have to face the "Mad Dog" Goro Majima, but also Death Adder and Dr. Eggman.

The integration of these completely different universes into the ninja setting looks surprisingly organic in the trailer. A bold mix that shows SEGA is finally celebrating its own brands with the necessary confidence again.

Mechanics and modes

Beyond the big names, the package delivers plenty of content for those looking to master the combat system. Two new boss rush modes will test your reflexes, while three fresh Ninpo techniques should add tactical depth. The free update releasing simultaneously sounds particularly exciting: a hardcore mode and adjustments to the combat system demonstrate that the developers have listened to community feedback on game balance. While the improvements to character outlines and maps are primarily technical, they should noticeably enhance clarity in the heat of battle.

For €9,99, we get a package that goes far beyond simple costume DLC. The mix of new gameplay mechanics, fresh music, and the massive nostalgia factor of Majima and company makes April 3rd a must-see date for fans of fast-paced action. The fact that SEGA is also providing free quality-of-life updates greatly strengthens confidence in the game's support.

Which of the three new bosses do you think will make life the hardest for Joe Musashi – Majima's unpredictability or Eggman's technical tricks?