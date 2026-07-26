Showa American Story: Action RPG celebrates trade fair premiere at Gamescom 2026

The action role-playing game "Showa American Story" will celebrate its public premiere at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne and will be released at the end of 2026 for PC and PlayStation 5. A demo version and a new trailer will announce the release window from developer Nekcom Entertainment.

Post-apocalypse in the Japan-USA setting

The development studio Nekcom Entertainment uses an alternate historical scenario as its foundation. In the fictional year Showa 66 (1991), Japan has completely taken over the USA culturally and financially through its extreme economic power. Landmarks like the Hollywood Sign have been renamed "Neo Yokohama," while lanterns adorn the Golden Gate Bridge.

A global catastrophe wipes out this civilization, transforming the land into a wasteland teeming with the undead and rival factions. Players take on the role of 19-year-old stuntwoman Chigusa Choko. After her violent death, she awakens and travels across the United States in search of her sister. Typical B-movie premise.

Hack-and-slash mechanics and RV base

The gameplay combines real-time combat from a third-person perspective with melee and ranged weapons, as well as robust crafting systems. A customizable RV serves as a mobile base and shelter, where stats can be improved, minigames completed, and resources managed.

Technically, Nekcom Entertainment is using Unreal Engine 5, after the project originally started on version 4. The game will be released on PC and PS5. A version for the last-gen console, the PS4, was scrapped during the multi-year development period.

The title is primarily aimed at the Asian and English-speaking markets. In addition to the Japanese audio track, subtitles in English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese have been confirmed. A German language version and a Korean localization are not currently available.

"Showa American Story" thrives on its quirky B-movie setting and uncompromising cultural mix. Previous gameplay footage shows a classic AA action RPG that doesn't reinvent the genre, but stands out through its visual eccentricity. Anyone who enjoys offbeat hack-and-slash gameplay can try out the title at the end of August in Hall 10 at the trade fair.