Showa American Story: Trailer madness at its gamescom debut

Showa American Story goes to war with a B-movie charm straight out of a drunken VHS night in the 80s.

The action RPG throws us into an America that has been completely culturally absorbed by Japan. The new Gamescom In-Game Trailer This shows: It will get loud. It will get absurd.

The mix of madness and nostalgia

The premise is completely insane, and that's a good thing. We play as Chigusa Choko, who has just risen from the grave and is hacking and slashing her way through a post-apocalyptic America that feels like a fever dream blending Japanese pop culture with Western retro vibes. Neon signs, samurai swords, zombies, and that outrageously cool 80s vibe. This is the kind of game that doesn't take itself seriously, but apparently, the gameplay does. The trailer promises fast-paced combat and a world overflowing with quirky details.

This is precisely where the danger and the appeal lie. "Showa American Story" teeters precariously on the edge between ingenious trash and overloaded chaos. The developers emphasize that this is early material, and it shows in a few places. But the vision is there, and it's unique. This will either become an absolute cult hit or it will drown in its own ambitions. A middle ground? Rather unlikely.

Cautious optimism. The idea is fantastic, the setting fresh. If the combat system lives up to the trailer's promise, we're in for a brilliant B-movie experience. If not, it'll remain a stylish gimmick.

What do you think: Does this extreme 80s culture clash appeal to you, or is the setting of Showa American Story too over the top?