Shuhei Yoshida: Why AAA games are suffocating from their interchangeability today

Enough with the diplomatic banter from the PR departments. Shuhei Yoshida, formerly the friendly face of PlayStation, is taking off the kid gloves. In his latest statement, he sheds light on the state of the gaming industry and doesn't mince words about the current AAA machine. Anyone looking for innovation should look away from the billion-dollar budgets. The future is happening in garages and small studios, not in the glass palaces of the publishing giants.

The end of the hero cult

AAA games today are the result of group decisions, no longer individual visions. Yoshida contrasts this with... GameSpot It is clear that, with few exceptions such as Hidetaka Miyazaki or Hideo Kojima, authorship in major projects completely disappears into the marketing fog.

According to Yoshida, high budgets force the path of least resistance. The result is a conformist, homogenous design that mustn't shock anyone and therefore loses all edge. He himself hardly ever acts in blockbusters anymore. They eat up too much time and offer too little creative substance. The veteran has lost his respect for polished mediocrity. And frankly, I completely agree with him.

“It's really hard to tell who is the creator of a AAA game.”

Unrestricted access to digital distribution channels has softened the traditional publisher model. Today, any developer can release their work without the permission of a tie-wearing gatekeeper. However, Yoshida warns of the downside of this freedom.

Democratization as a curse and a blessing

The sheer volume of releases has turned visibility into a luxury. While physical media and limited shelf space used to regulate the market, the flood of content on platforms like Steam or through tools in Roblox has created a dangerous oversupply. Without specialized indie publishers and a loyal community, even strokes of genius get lost in the digital noise.

Yoshida's newfound openness about the missteps he made during his time at Sony is striking. He recalls projects like "Frequency" and "Amplitude," which, despite their creative potential, were halted by the marketing department. Shortly afterward, the concept achieved worldwide success as "Guitar Hero" at a competitor.

The veteran makes it clear that the risk aversion of large corporations stifles genuine innovation in its infancy. His focus today is on advising small teams at Kepler Interactive or Fictions. There, a direct connection to the player counts for more than approval from a legal department.

Instead of waiting for the next generic blockbuster, Yoshida is taking a risk that will define the next standard in three years.