Silent Hill 2 Remake receives another PS5 Pro patch 1.07 and PSSR 2.0

The new 6 GB patch (v1.07) for the “Silent Hill 2 Remake” does fix previous image sharpness problems on the PS5 Pro, but creates serious display errors in shadow calculation in performance mode.

Bloober Team has thus delivered an incomplete update months after the console launch. Presumably not the last.

PSSR update improves image sharpness, but causes shadows to become too dark.

Previously, the game's implementation on Sony's Pro console was considered a negative example of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) AI upscaling. The latest patch now utilizes the revised PSSR iteration. The result is noticeably improved overall sharpness and more stable reconstruction of fine details.

The update eliminates the previous image noise. Technically, the upscaler delivers exactly what Sony promised for the console.

However, in 60 FPS performance mode, image processing suffers a performance drop-off elsewhere. Numerous reports from the community confirm this. occupy Broken shadow calculations lead to extremely low black levels and artifacts in dark areas. The error is reproducible.

Quality mode remains unaffected – at the expense of the frame rate.

Switching to quality mode preserves accurate shadow gradients and benefits from improved PSSR sharpness. However, this option limits the frame rate to 30 frames per second. This is an insufficient compromise for hardware specifically marketed for its combination of high frame rate and high resolution.

Why such an inconsistency slipped through quality control during optimization for a single hardware platform remains unclear. Developers and publishers will have to release a hotfix.

The 6GB patch efficiently fixes the primary sharpness issue on the PS5 Pro through the PSSR upgrade, but devalues ​​the performance mode due to flawed shadow rendering. Those wanting to play Silent Hill 2 at 60 FPS will have to live with visual degradation in dark scenes for now or wait for the next hotfix.