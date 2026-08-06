Latest

Silent Hill 2 Remake receives another PS5 Pro patch 1.07 and PSSR 2.0

Mark Avatar 2026
By
Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
Follow:
2 MinRead
No comments

The Silent Hill 2 PS5 Pro update 1.07 fixes sharpness issues via PSSR, but breaks up shadows in Performance mode. All the details on the 6GB patch from Bloober.

Silent Hill 2

The new 6 GB patch (v1.07) for the “Silent Hill 2 Remake” does fix previous image sharpness problems on the PS5 Pro, but creates serious display errors in shadow calculation in performance mode.

Bloober Team has thus delivered an incomplete update months after the console launch. Presumably not the last.

PSSR update improves image sharpness, but causes shadows to become too dark.

Previously, the game's implementation on Sony's Pro console was considered a negative example of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) AI upscaling. The latest patch now utilizes the revised PSSR iteration. The result is noticeably improved overall sharpness and more stable reconstruction of fine details.

The update eliminates the previous image noise. Technically, the upscaler delivers exactly what Sony promised for the console.

However, in 60 FPS performance mode, image processing suffers a performance drop-off elsewhere. Numerous reports from the community confirm this. occupy Broken shadow calculations lead to extremely low black levels and artifacts in dark areas. The error is reproducible.

More Read

PS5 Pro PSSR 2
PS5 / PS5 Pro – New firmware beta unlocks PSSR 2 improvement
Silent Hill Townfall Xbox
Konami reveals why a single Silent Hill remake would have failed.
PS5 Pro Price Hike
No PS5 price increase: 95 million consoles sold speak for themselves.

Quality mode remains unaffected – at the expense of the frame rate.

Switching to quality mode preserves accurate shadow gradients and benefits from improved PSSR sharpness. However, this option limits the frame rate to 30 frames per second. This is an insufficient compromise for hardware specifically marketed for its combination of high frame rate and high resolution.

Why such an inconsistency slipped through quality control during optimization for a single hardware platform remains unclear. Developers and publishers will have to release a hotfix.

The 6GB patch efficiently fixes the primary sharpness issue on the PS5 Pro through the PSSR upgrade, but devalues ​​the performance mode due to flawed shadow rendering. Those wanting to play Silent Hill 2 at 60 FPS will have to live with visual degradation in dark scenes for now or wait for the next hotfix.

GTA Pre-Order Release
Tagged:
Share This Article

Community Talk

Subscribe
Notify me
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted

The Trends

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Free upgrade brings native 4K and 60 FPS to PS5

Ghost Recon Wildlands is getting a PS5 upgrade with 4K & 60 FPS. The…

11 comments

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Free 4K/60 fps upgrade and final story mission available

Ghost Recon Wildlands receives a free upgrade after 9 years: 4K/60FPS for PS5,…

13 comments

GTA 6: Pre-orders are underway, but preview reports are completely missing.

GTA 6 will be released in November 2026, and pre-orders are open. However, there are no hands-on reviews at all.

10 comments

You Might Also Like